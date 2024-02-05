Monday, February 5, 2024
HomeNews ReportsElection Commission asks political parties not to use children in any manner for campaign
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Election Commission asks political parties not to use children in any manner for campaign

The ECI further said that however, the mere presence of a child accompanied by their parent or guardian in proximity of a political leader and who is not involved in any election campaigning activity by the political party, will not be construed as a violation of the guidelines.

ANI
ECI says no party should use children for campaign
Representational Image (Photo Credits: Zee News)
12

The Election Commission of India on Monday said that Political Parties should refrain from using children in election campaigns in any form whatsoever including the distribution of posters/pamphlets or participation in slogan shouting, campaign rallies, election meetings, etc.

In a press note by the ECI, it was said that in continuation of its earlier directives to parties and candidates to address plummeting levels of campaign discourse and to maintain respectful discourse towards Persons with Disabilities (PviDs), the Election Commission of India has issued strict directives regarding the use of children in any election-related activities.

“Political parties are explicitly directed not to engage children in any form of election campaign, including rallies, slogan shouting, distribution of posters or pamphlets, or any other election-related activity. Political leaders and candidates should not use children for campaign activities in any manner including holding a child in their arms, carrying a child in a vehicle or rallies,” the ECI said.

“This prohibition extends to the use of children to create the semblance of a political campaign in any manner including use through poem, songs, spoken words, display of insignia of political party/candidate, exhibiting ideology of political party, promoting achievements of a political party or criticizing the opponent political parties/candidates,” it added.

The ECI further said that however, the mere presence of a child accompanied by their parent or guardian in proximity of a political leader and who is not involved in any election campaigning activity by the political party, will not be construed as a violation of the guidelines.

“District Election Officers and Returning Officers shall bear personal responsibility for ensuring compliance with all relevant acts and laws about child labour. Any violation of these provisions by-election machinery under their jurisdiction will result in severe disciplinary action,” the ECI said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsECI guideline, election rules, children in political campaign
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com