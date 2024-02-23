Friday, February 23, 2024
HomeNews ReportsFamily takes away TV installed in Byju's office after cash strapped Ed-tech company refuses...
News Reports
Updated:

Family takes away TV installed in Byju’s office after cash strapped Ed-tech company refuses to refund for a learning program

After weeks of trying to get their money back and failing miserably to get past the numerous obstacles, the irate family barged into the office of the edtech company and took away the TV that was installed there.

OpIndia Staff
3

The controversial ed-tech startup Byju’s, which is under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate for possible violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), ran into yet another embarrassing predicament after a family visited their office, dismantled a TV installed there and took it away.

In a viral video that has garnered more than 1.50 lakh likes since it was shared on Instagram, a family can be seen uninstalling a TV placed on the wall in Byju’s office and walking away with it. The family was reportedly forced to take action against the edtech company after it failed to pay back a refund.

The father is heard saying in the video, “Take the TV back when you give the refund.”

According to media reports, the family seen in the video requested a refund for a tablet and a learning program that they took for their son but did not utilise. After weeks of trying to get their money back and failing miserably to get past the numerous obstacles, the irate family barged into the office of the edtech company and took away the TV that was installed there. While leaving the premises with the TV the male in the video told an office staff to take the TV back once his refund was paid.

Byju’s, which was formerly regarded as one of India’s most promising businesses and reached a peak valuation of $22 billion, is currently facing numerous difficulties. These consist of heavy debt loads, problems with cash flow, unfavourable working conditions, and questionable business decisions. As a result, its estimated value has dropped to about $225 million.

Besides, the edtech giant has also been embroiled in some legal predicaments with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) filing an insolvency plea against Byju’s before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Bengaluru on December 4 last year. The plea is based on the claim that Byju’s has defaulted on a payment of Rs 158 crore due to a sponsorship contract for the Indian cricket team.

Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the edtech company under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), also extended its lookout circular against Byju Raveendran, the founder of Byju’s.

Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Byju and Raveendran, was served with show-cause notices by the agency in November of last year about suspected FEMA violations totalling Rs 9,362.35 crore. In a statement at the time, the ED stated that inquiries had been conducted in response to many allegations about Byju’s foreign investment and its business practices.

Over the course of April 27 and 28, of last year, the agency searched Byju’s facilities as well as Raveendran’s house. Documents relating to both domestic and foreign investments made by the company were seized.

The investigation team had pointed out that the company’s failure to recognise export revenue from sales outside of India and its tardy filing of documentation opposing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) that it had received were the reasons for the purported infraction. It also mentioned the company’s failure to submit documentation for remittances routed outside of India.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbyju's, byjus, enforcement directorate, fraud, lookout notice, byju raveendran, dubai, shah rukh khan
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

18-year-old Akul Dhawan froze to death after he was denied entry to a nightclub: 6th unnatural death of an Indian in USA in 2024

OpIndia Staff -

‘Why does he feel entitled to impose his agenda’: President of El Salvador blasts George Soros but this isn’t his first time

OpIndia Staff -

Sandeshkhali violence: Close aide of absconding Sheikh Shahjahan assaulted, his house vandalised by protesters

OpIndia Staff -

Love Jihad in Agra: Dilshan claims to be Deepak and lures a minor girl, sexually exploits, records video and threatens her; arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Indian Navy’s DSRV finds wreckage of Pakistani submarine destroyed during 1971 war near Vizag coast, Japanese sub sunk in WW-II also lies nearby

OpIndia Staff -

‘Congress mistreats Muslims, I was body shamed’: Zeeshan Siddique hits back after his removal, BJP says Congress is intrinsically anti-Muslim

OpIndia Staff -

Sandeshkhali protests: No action against TMC leader Sheikh Shahajahan angers villagers, property of brother Sirajuddin Sheikh torched

OpIndia Staff -

Family court in Indore orders wife to give Rs 5,000 per month as maintenance to her jobless husband: Read how the Hindu Marriage Act...

Gopal Tiwari -

Hindus under siege in Mira-Bhayander, Mumbai: Forced conversion, rape, assault, torture – 15 cases from last 1 year which expose the criminal den. Exclusive

Siddhi Somani -

USA: Widespread disruption of AT&T cellular service, Change Healthcare’s pharmacy business, Florida senator speculates about ‘Chinese cyber attack’

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com