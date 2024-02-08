“India doesn’t trust US to lead, played smart staying with Russia,” says Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley

Aspiring Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said in an interview that India does not trust the US to lead and has played smart by staying close to Russia instead.

Haley while speaking to Fox Business News said that as of now, India sees the United States as weak.

“I have dealt with India too. I have got to say, I have dealt with India too. I have talked with Modi. India wants to be a partner with us. They don’t want to be a partner with Russia,” she said.

Haley said, “The problem is, India doesn’t trust us to win. They don’t trust us to lead. They see right now that we are weak. India has always played it smart. They have played it smart, and they have stayed close with Russia because that’s where they get a lot of their military equipment.”

She added that once the US starts to lead again, “get the weakness out and stop putting our head in the sand, that’s when our friends India, Australia, New Zealand, all of them will – and Israel, Japan, South Korea – all of them want to do that.”

She said, “Japan gave themselves a billion-dollar stimulus to become less dependent on China.”

The former South Carolina governor said India gave itself a billion-dollar stimulus to become less dependent on China, adding that the US needs to start building its alliances.

Haley was outvoted in Nevada’s Republican presidential primary by a “none of these candidates” option in the ballot on 5th February. This came as a big embarrassment for the candidate as she lost despite not facing any direct competition.