Indian Navy and NCB seize boat with 3300 kgs of drugs near International Maritime Boundary in Arabian Sea off Gujarat
Indian Navy and NCB seize boat with 3300 kgs of drugs near International Maritime Boundary in Arabian Sea off Gujarat

Based on the input of P8I LRMR aircraft on a surveillance mission, the IN mission-deployed ship was diverted to intercept the suspicious dhow engaged in contraband smuggling.

ANI
Indian Navy and NCB seize over 3300 kgs of drugs off Arabian Sea
India Navy and NCB seize boat with over 3300 kgs of drugs, image via Indian Navy's X handle
5

In a successful coordinated operation at sea, the Indian Navy, in coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau, apprehended a suspicious boat carrying almost 3,300 kg of contraband off the coast of Gujarat. The seizure makes it the largest in terms of quantity, in recent times, said the Indian Navy in a statement.

The suspicious vessel was intercepted near the International Maritime Boundary Line off the Gujarat coast in the Arabian Sea. The contraband, along with the apprehended boat and crew, were handed over to the law enforcement agencies at an Indian port, on February 27, they added.

The items seized included 3089 kg of charas, 158 kg of methamphetamine, and 25 kg of morphine.

Based on the input of P8I LRMR aircraft on a surveillance mission, the IN mission-deployed ship was diverted to intercept the suspicious dhow engaged in contraband smuggling.

The seizure of drugs from the dhow, which is by far the largest in terms of quantity, was possible through the collaborative 4efforts of the Indian Navy’s mission-deployed assets with the NCB.

The coordinated response of the Indian Navy with law enforcement agencies is reflective of our resolute stance against narcotics trafficking in India’s maritime neighbourhood. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

