Thursday, February 1, 2024
Interim Budget 2024: FM announces white paper on economy comparing Congress era with Modi years, committee to study demographic changes and its impact

The high power committee she proposed will study the challenges arising from the growth of the vast population and demographic changes. She added that the committee will be mandated to make recommendations for overcoming the challenges.

Finance Minister announced white paper on economy and committee to study poopulation explosion
On 1st February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Interim Budget 2024-25 in the Parliament. During her 58-minute budget speech, the Union Minister announced that the government would lay a white paper on the Economy before and after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.

In her speech, she said, “In 2014, when our government assumed the reins, the responsibility to mend the economy step by step and put the governance systems in order was enormous. The need of the hour was to give hope to the people, to attract investments, and to build support for the much-needed reforms. The Government did that successfully following our strong belief in ‘nation-first’.”

She said about the economy now and then, “The crisis of those years has been overcome, and the economy has been put firmly on a high sustainable growth path with all-round development.” Furthermore, the minister announced that the Government will lay a White Paper on the table of the House ‘to look at where we were then till 2014 and where we are now, only to draw lessons from the mismanagement of those years.’

Committee to examine population explosion and demographic changes

Furthermore, another essential announcement that the finance minister made was that the government would soon set up a committee to study the fast-growing population and demographic changes. She said that the rising population growth and demographic changes challenge the goals of ‘Vikas Bharat’.

