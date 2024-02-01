The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) group has come out with a statement that they attacked the Israeli port city of Haifa with a one way attack drones. The pro-Iranian group said that they carried out the attack in support of the Palestinians.

Israeli government is yet to issue any statement regarding these claims by the IRI.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims it attacked the port of Haifa in northern Israel using a drone. pic.twitter.com/RL5jEM9FFx — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) February 1, 2024

In Its statement, IRI said, “In continuation of our approach in resisting the occupation, and in support of our people in Gaza and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against the Palestinian civilians and children, women and elders, Mujhaid of the Islamic resistanve in Iraq today, Thursday 1-2-2024, attacked the port of Haifa in our occupied lands in Palestine and confirms the Islamic resistance.”

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq is claiming to have Attack the Port City of Haifa in Northwestern Israel tonight in Response to the “Massacres” committed by Israel against Palestinian Civilians; they don’t state what was used to conduct the Attack, however there have been No Red… pic.twitter.com/NdLg1SHsdq — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 1, 2024

Notably, earlier, in January this year, Islamic Resistance of Iraq had claimed to have struck Haifa with a long-range missile. There was no confirmation or denial of the attack by Israeli government and military. The group published a video purporting to show the launch of the missile.

Iran backed Islamist groups in Iraq have been targeting Israel repeatedly during the course of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Israel Hamas war

On 7th October, Hamas terrorists launched an all-out attack on Israel from sea, land, and air. At least 5,000 rockets were launched into Israel from Gaza and tunnels were used to breach the Israeli territory and butcher Israeli civilians, particularly in the border villages. A music festival hosting more than 200 people was turned into a slaughter ground with many women raped, mutilated and abducted to Gaza.

At least 1,300 people, including some foreign nationals, babies, women and senior citizens died in the attacks. More than 200 were abducted and taken to Gaza.

Israel has been at war with Hamas since then, and has been conducting military operations inside Gaza.