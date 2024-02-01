Thursday, February 1, 2024
HomeWorldIraq based Islamic Resistance group claims it attacked Haifa Port in Israel using drones
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Iraq based Islamic Resistance group claims it attacked Haifa Port in Israel using drones

Iran backed Islamist groups in Iraq have been targeting Israel repeatedly during the course of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

OpIndia Staff
Haifa Port (Image Economic Times)
6

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) group has come out with a statement that they attacked the Israeli port city of Haifa with a one way attack drones. The pro-Iranian group said that they carried out the attack in support of the Palestinians.

Israeli government is yet to issue any statement regarding these claims by the IRI.

In Its statement, IRI said, “In continuation of our approach in resisting the occupation, and in support of our people in Gaza and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against the Palestinian civilians and children, women and elders, Mujhaid of the Islamic resistanve in Iraq today, Thursday 1-2-2024, attacked the port of Haifa in our occupied lands in Palestine and confirms the Islamic resistance.”

Notably, earlier, in January this year, Islamic Resistance of Iraq had claimed to have struck Haifa with a long-range missile. There was no confirmation or denial of the attack by Israeli government and military. The group published a video purporting to show the launch of the missile. 

Iran backed Islamist groups in Iraq have been targeting Israel repeatedly during the course of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Israel Hamas war

On 7th October, Hamas terrorists launched an all-out attack on Israel from sea, land, and air. At least 5,000 rockets were launched into Israel from Gaza and tunnels were used to breach the Israeli territory and butcher Israeli civilians, particularly in the border villages. A music festival hosting more than 200 people was turned into a slaughter ground with many women raped, mutilated and abducted to Gaza.

At least 1,300 people, including some foreign nationals, babies, women and senior citizens died in the attacks. More than 200 were abducted and taken to Gaza.

Israel has been at war with Hamas since then, and has been conducting military operations inside Gaza.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIsrael Hamas war
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com