Islamists, Congress and AIMIM trend hashtag ‘arrest Vandana Singh’ on X, blaming the Nainital DM for Haldwani violence by local Islamists

Islamists on X are demanding the arrest of Nainital District Magistrate (DM) Vandana Singh holding her responsible for Haldwani violence even as a Muslim mob went on a rampage against the state machinery in the Banbhoolpura area on 8th February.

Islamists on social media are now demanding the arrest of the DM over the demolition of an illegal structure which was being used as a madrassa by local Muslims even as the property was not registered as such in government records.

Moreover, radical Islamist news outlets like “Millat Times”, YouTube channel “Nafrat Decode” have been sharing videos of statements issued by a so-called fact-finding team.

The Islamist calls against DM Vandana Singh started after a “fact-finding” team of members of the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) including Nadeem Khan and Mohammad Mobashir Aneek; Harsh Mander of Islamist outfit Karwan-e-Mohabbat; Dr Navsharan Singh, Ashok Sharma, Kumar Nikhil and “civil rights activist” Zahid Qadri.

Fact Finding Team says that DM Vandanasingh Madam is continuously lying in the case of Haldwani violence.

If there is an independent investigation into the Haldwani violence, the first thing Haldwani DM and Corporation Commissioner will do is go to jail.#ArrestVandanaSingh |… pic.twitter.com/QDDmJyV7sQ — Mukhalifeen E Majlis (Parody) (@shh_ji20) February 17, 2024

A member of the team, Nadeem Khan has accused the DM of not wanting to talk to Muslim ulemas and held her and the municipal commissioner responsible.

Among those calling for Vandana Singh’s arrest is the general secretary of the minority cell of Delhi Congress, Mohammad Sameer. Islamists are also claiming that the mosque in Banbhoolpura was demolished by the DM under pretences.

Anyone who wants the arrest of Vandana Singh who is responsible for the Haldwani riots can repost and write… #ArrestVandanaSingh.#HaldwaniRiots #Russia pic.twitter.com/mTEkui37nW — 🇮🇳 MD_SAMEER (@SocailSameerINC) February 17, 2024

Another video of a Muslim cleric is going viral where he can be heard telling the the local media that he did not receive any call from the DM. AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan tweeted this video and accused the DM of lying.

These unfounded allegations by the sophisticated fact-finding team representing the Islamist mob in Banbhoolpura against DM Vandana Singh have been made after her press briefing on 9th February where she detailed the sequence of events leading to the violence.

Singh had categorically stated that the structure in Banbhoolpura was not a registered madrassa in government records but only occupied as such. Moreover, she had said that discussions were held with all stakeholders before the demolition and time was also given to the opposing parties to present proof of ownership of the said structure which was not done.

A petition was then filed in the HC against the demolition, however, the request for a stay was rejected by the court following which the demolition drive was conducted by the civic body.

At this time, Singh said, the mob had gathered stones, petrol bombs and arms to hurl and fire at the state authorities present at the demolition site. These were collected between the period of 31st January and 8th February, the DM said. To prove this, she also shared a drone footage of the rooftops in Banbhoolpura before 31st January where no large amounts of stones or such arms can be seen.