On Saturday (3rd February), a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Satyajeet Tambe demanded police action against actor-model Poonam Pandey for faking her death to raise awareness about cervical cancer.

Tambe, an independent member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, stated that Mumbai Police should register a case against Poonam Pandey to set an example for those who do similar antics for self-promotion and publicity.

In a statement, issued after Poonam Pandey announced that her death drama was part of a cervical cancer awareness campaign, Tambe said: “The news of an influencer/model dying of cervical cancer cannot be a means to spread awareness about the disease. The entire episode takes away the serious nature of cervical cancer and diverts the attention entirely to the influencer. The actor has pulled a prank on the cancer survivors rather than raising awareness. Another problem is how the drama was reported and picked up by news agencies without verifying facts. Media was being used to further their agenda through unfair means.”

This comes after Poonam Pandey posted a video on her Instagram account to inform that she faked her death to raise awareness about cervical cancer.

“I feel compelled to share something significant with you all – I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease,” she said.

“Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer”, Poonam Pandey concluded.

On Saturday, Poonam Pandey’s actions provoked outrage among the people. Many, including actor Pooja Bhatt and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, have called out Poonam for her “disgraceful” stunt. Meanwhile, the All Indian Cine Workers Association has demanded that she be booked for faking her death.

Taking to X, the Cine worker’s body issued a statement in which it demanded an FIR against model turned-actor Poonam Pandey and her manager for sharing fake news about her own death and exploiting the ‘guise of cervical cancer’ for personal gains.