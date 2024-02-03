The PR stunt by model-actress Poonam Pandey of faking her death to ‘raise awareness about cervical cancer’ has backfired badly, as she is being widely slammed by netizens and many prominent names in the entertainment industry. Now the All Indian Cine Workers Association has demanded that she be booked for faking her death.

Taking to X, the Cine worker’s body issued a statement in which it demanded an FIR against model turned-actor Poonam Pandey and her manager for sharing fake news about her own death and exploiting the ‘guise of cervical cancer’ for personal gains.

In the post, AICWA slammed the model-turned-actor for using the guise of raising awareness for cervical cancer for self-promotion stressing that it is not acceptable. In their statement, the Cine Workers body stressed that such news will cause harm as following this episode people might be hesitant to believe about any death news from the film industry.

It wrote, “The fake PR stunt by model and actress Poonam Pandey is highly wrong. Using the guise of cervical cancer for self-promotion is not acceptable. After this news, people may hesitate to believe any death news in the Indian film industry. No one in the film industry stoops to such levels for PR.”

It added that her manager should also be booked for confirming the false news so that it prevents anyone from exploiting their own death news for personal gains (PR).

Additionally, several others from the Bollywood fraternity have condemned the actor for faking her death to create awareness about cervical cancer. This included Pooja Bhatt, Vivek Agnihotri, Shruti Seth, Rahul Vaidya and others. A large number of people mourned the ‘death’ of Poonam Pandey, and they were visibly upset at her for this stunt. Poonam Pandey’s close friend Shardul Pandit slammed her saying that death is not a joke, and such a stunt is not cool.

Rakhi Sawant came down heavily on Poonam Pandey for the ‘prank’, asking how someone can do this. She said that she was crying after hearing the news, media and fans were upset. She warned Poonam Pandey to not repeat such a ‘dirty prank’.

It is important to note that Poonam Pandey’s team had on Friday (2nd February) shared a statement on Instagram which claimed that the actor had died from cervical cancer. Reacting to the post, several users expressed shock stating that they had interacted with or seen the actor days earlier and she was fine. Meanwhile, when tributes poured in over the post, the mystery deepened as her family reportedly went missing after the announcement and her agency was unable to confirm the news.

However, some users had shared apprehensions that it might just be a ‘PR stunt’ which was confirmed by the actor herself earlier in the day on Saturday.

