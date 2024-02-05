Ministry of coal achieves record production with 99.73 million tonnes in January 2024

The Ministry of Coal has achieved a noteworthy milestone in coal production, reaching an impressive 99.73 million tonnes (MT) in January 2024.

According to the Ministry of Coal, this marks a substantial growth of 10.30% compared to the figures recorded in the corresponding month of the previous year, which stood at 90.42 MT.

Coal India Limited (CIL), a key player in the coal sector, contributed significantly to this achievement by producing 78.41 MT in January 2024.

This represents a notable growth of 9.09 per cent compared to the production figures of 71.88 MT in January 2023. The cumulative coal production up to January 2024 demonstrates a commendable leap, reaching 784.11 MT (Provisional) for the fiscal year 2023-24.

This growth of 12.18 percent outshines the production figures of 698.99 MT recorded during the same period in the fiscal year 2022-23.

The coal dispatch also experienced a substantial boost in January 2024, reaching 87.37 MT. This indicates a robust growth rate of 6.52 per cent compared to the dispatch figures of 82.02 MT recorded in January 2023.

Coal India Limited (CIL) demonstrated outstanding performance in dispatch, reaching 67.56 MT in January 2024, showcasing a growth of 4.83 per cent compared to 64.45 MT in January 2023.

The cumulative coal dispatches up to January 2024 stood at 797.66 MT (Provisional) for the fiscal year 2023-24, reflecting a commendable growth of 10.82 per cent compared to 719.78 MT during the corresponding period in the fiscal year 2022-23.

As of January 31, 2024, the coal stock held by coal companies recorded a notable surge, reaching 70.37 MT.

This surge underscores the robust performance and efficiency of the coal sector, which exhibits an annual growth rate of 47.85 per cent.

Simultaneously, the coal stock at Thermal Power Plants (TPP), specifically at the identified location DCB, marked a notable increase to 36.16 MT on the same date, with an annual growth rate of 15.26 per cent.

These statistics highlight the resilience and commitment of the coal sector to meet the nation’s energy demands.

The Ministry of Coal continues to spearhead efforts to foster sustained growth and efficiency within the sector, ensuring a stable and robust energy supply for the country.

