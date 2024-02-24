Today (Saturday, February 24), the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken cognisance of a complaint filed by the Hindu activist group, Kalinga Rights Forum, against a Christian Missionary named Rachel reportedly staying near the Kamtauli PS in Darbhanga, Bihar for violating tourist visa rules by preaching Christianity.

#Update :@NCPCR took cognizance of our complaint & have asked DM Darbhanga, Bihar to Probe & register FIR U/s 295A, Sec 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection) Act 2015 & Art 25 of Indian Constitution @HMOIndia has asked Mukesh Kumar Bihar Admin to take action against Rachel https://t.co/vXb1pw4vYJ pic.twitter.com/KZkXKBc4eT — Kalinga Rights Forum (@KalingaForum) February 24, 2024

On February 15, the Hindu activist group, in a thread of posts on X, highlighted how the Christian Missionary was staying on a tourist visa and not only secretly preaching Christianity but also trying to brainwash and convert young children by denigrating Hinduism.

Wrote to @HMOIndia @NCPCR_ @KanoongoPriyank ji against Christian Missionary Rachel for Violating Indian Visa Laws & Preaching christianity & Converting Minor Hindu Kids & abusing Hindu Goddess Maa Kali Living near Kamtauli PS ,Darbhanga Dist Bihar pic.twitter.com/JrylMtG0o4 — Kalinga Rights Forum (@KalingaForum) February 15, 2024

Sharing videos where Rachel was seen mocking Hindu beliefs and illegally propagating Christianity, the Hindu activist group wrote, Wrote to @HMOIndia @NCPCR_ @KanoongoPriyank ji against Christian Missionary Rachel for Violating Indian Visa Laws & Preaching christianity & Converting Minor Hindu Kids & abusing Hindu Goddess Maa Kali Living near Kamtauli PS ,Darbhanga Dist Bihar.”

The Hindu activist group emphasised that the accused had broken the rules of tourist visas since anyone travelling to India on a tourist visa is not permitted to carry out missionary work and Rachel, who was here on a tourist visa, was not only openly propagating Christianity but was also trying to brainwash and encourage people to convert by mocking the Hindu faith.

“As per Indian Visa Laws of Hon’ble Ministry of Home Affairs,Govt of India,no foreign national can practice or preach religion in India & convert minor kids which is itself violation of Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection) Act 2015 She has violated 295A, 153A, 298,297 IPC,” Kalianga Right Forum wrote in its subsequent post.

As per Indian Visa Laws of Hon'ble Ministry of Home Affairs,Govt of India,no foreign national can practice or preach religion in India & convert minor kids which is itself violation of Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection) Act 2015

She has violated 295A, 153A, 298,297 IPC — Kalinga Rights Forum (@KalingaForum) February 15, 2024

The Hindu activist also shared details of Rachel’s affiliation with two foreign missionary churches namely, Kingdom Life Ministries and Iris Global Ministries.

Notably, in one of the videos shared by the Hindu activist group, Rachel is heard propagating Christianity by mocking idol worshipping that in practised in Hinduism. “Indians have a religion called Hinduism where they worship idols. The Bible teaches us that idols have eyes but they cannot see, they have ears but they cannot hear. There is only one god and where does he live…that’s right, heaven. Praying to these idols will not help these people at all. Someone needs to come and tell these people about Jesus, how many of you guys are going to come and visit me here in India,” the Christian Missionary is heard spewing venom against Hinduism and, in turn, encouraging people to convert to Christianity.

According to tourist visa norms, foreigners travelling to India are not permitted to attend religious preaching or conversion programmes. Nor are they allowed to do any missionary work on tourist visas. A special visa is required for visiting India to participate in religious programs.

Two US nationals nabbed, fined for attending Christian conversion ceremony in violation of tourist visa norms in Assam

Recently, Assam’s Sonipur Police has arrested two US citizens in Tezpur for violating tourist visa norms by attending a Christian conversion ceremony.

The US nationals have been identified as John Matthew Boone (64) with passport No. 644539186 and Michael James Flunchum (77) with passport Np. 681022887.

A $500 fine was imposed on the duo and they were released after. Boone and Flinchum had attended the inauguration of a Baptist Christian association office on 31st January.

In October 2022, the Assam government instructed the police force across districts to monitor foreigners participating in conversion activities in violation of visa norms.

They were also instructed to monitor religious gatherings and the travel documents of foreigners who attended them.

Following this, 27 Bangladeshis, Swedish and German foreign nationals were reportedly detained and deported in a month for preaching at religious events in Assam.