Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has taken the infrastructure and other development facilities in the country to a new high in the past decade. With the inauguration and laying the foundation stone of various other projects, the Modi government is continuing to write the growth story of the New India. From 12th February to 19th February Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dedicating several projects worth more than one lakh crore rupees and inaugurating various events which will boost the economy and development of India.

New Delhi

It started on 12th February when PM Narendra Modi distributed more than 1 lakh appointment letters to newly inducted recruits via video conferencing. He also laid the foundation stone of Phase I of the Integrated Complex “Karmayogi Bhavan” in New Delhi. This complex will promote collaboration and synergy among various pillars of Mission Karmayogi.

According to a press release by the Press Information Bureau, Rozgar Mela was held at 47 locations across the country. The recruitments were taking place across Central Government Departments and State Governments/UTs supporting this initiative. The recruits will be joining the Government in various Ministries/Departments viz. Department of Revenue, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Higher Education, Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Defence, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Ministry of Railways in various positions.

The newly inducted appointees will also get an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal where more than 880 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format.

Haryana

On 16th February, PM Modi inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 9750 crores in Rewari, Haryana. The projects cater to several important sectors concerning urban transport, health, rail and tourism. Modi also took a walkthrough of the exhibitions showcased on the occasion.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the Gurugram Metro Rail project to be developed at a cost of about Rs 5450 crores. The project, with a total length of 28.5 km, will connect Millennium City Centre to Udyog Vihar Phase-5 and merge into the existing metro network of Rapid Metro Rail Gurugram at Moulsari Avenue station near Cyber City. It will also have a spur at Dwarka Expressway.

He also laid the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rewari, Haryana. To be built at a cost of about Rs 1650 crores, AIIMS Rewari will be developed on 203 acres of land at village Majra Mustil Bhalkhi in Rewari. It will have facilities including the Hospital Complex with 720 beds, Medical College with 100 seats, Nursing College with 60 seats, AYUSH Block with 30 beds, residential accommodation for faculty and staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students, Night Shelter, Guest House, Auditorium etc.

Established under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), AIIMS Rewari will provide comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary care health services to the people of Haryana. The facilities include patient care services in 18 Specialities and 17 Super Specialities including Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Urology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Endocrinology, Burns & Plastic Surgery. The Institute will also have facilities for the Intensive Care Unit, Emergency & Trauma Unit, sixteen Modular Operation Theatres, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Bank, Pharmacy etc.

The Prime Minister inaugurated a newly built Anubhav Kendra Jyotisar, Kurukshetra. This experiential museum has been built at a cost of around 240 crores. The museum spans over 17 acres, encompassing over 100,000 square feet of indoor space. It will vividly bring the epic narrative of the Mahabharata and the teachings of the Gita to life. The museum also leverages cutting-edge technology, including Augmented Reality (AR), 3D laser, and projection mapping to enrich the experience of visitors. Jyotisar, Kurukshetra is the sacred site where Lord Krishna imparted the eternal wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple railway projects. The projects whose foundation stone will be laid include the doubling of the Rewari-Kathuwas rail line (27.73 Km); doubling of the Kathuwas-Narnaul rail line (24.12 Km); doubling of the Bhiwani-Dobh Bhali rail line (42.30 Km); and doubling of Manheru-Bawani Khera rail line (31.50 Km). He also flagged off train service in the Rohtak-Meham-Hansi section.

Uttar Pradesh in line

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate many other projects yet in this week. On 19th February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to authorise 60 mega projects in Uttar Pradesh, projected to draw an investment of Rs 91,456.89 crore and generate approximately 81,424 job opportunities. This marks the fourth ground-breaking ceremony for the state.

The Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, is fully prepared to announce contracts worth Rs 10 lakh crore for 14,000 projects during the Ground Breaking Ceremony 4 (GBC-4). These projects are intended to transform the technological infrastructure of the state, ushering in an era of industrial revolution in Uttar Pradesh’s tech sector and propelling it to new economic heights.

The Noida Data Center Park, being developed by NIDP Developers Private Limited, is a significant investment among these initiatives. Spanning 20 acres of land within the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, the project entails an investment of Rs 30,000 crore and is expected to create employment opportunities for 2,160 individuals.

Furthermore, besides the projects focused in western Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Agra, and YEIDA, there are numerous projects slated for development in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Basti, and Barabanki as well.

Maharashtra will also host PM Modi for inaugurating developmental projects

On 19th February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of Mumbai’s coastal road project. This information was shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday 2nd February.

The initial segment of the Mumbai coastal road, stretching from Marine Drive to Worli, has been completed. The BMC is overseeing the construction of the entire project, with an estimated cost of Rs 12,721 crore. Phase I covers a distance of 10.58 km in south Mumbai and its work commenced in October 2018. The construction of the 10.58 km-long road extends from Princess Street Flyover to the Worli terminus of the Bandra Worli Sealink. This project is set to be named after the Hindu warrior king, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The reclaimed area totals 111 hectares. Anticipated benefits of the coastal road include a 70 percent reduction in travel time between Marine Lines in south Mumbai and Kandivali in north Mumbai, a 34 percent decrease in fuel consumption, and mitigation of noise and air pollution.

In this way, Narendra Modi’s government is writing the new growth story of the New India. Prime Minister is inaugurating the projects one after the other.