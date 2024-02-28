The president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal unit and leader of the opposition in the legislative assembly Suvendu Adhikari made a sensational claim in a social media post on 28 February regarding All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) goon and fugitive Sheikh Shahjahan. He has said that the TMC strongman, the main accused in Sandeshkhali sexual exploitation and land grab allegations, is in safe custody of the state police. Notably, after the attack on an ED team on his instructions, Sheikh Shahjahan is absconding.

The BJP leader claimed that he was nabbed from Bermajur – II Gram Panchayat area by the police, but he managed to negotiate a deal through influential mediators, and after that, he will be properly taken care of while he will be in police and judicial custody. Adhikari further claimed that the TMC leader will get 5-star facilities in custody.

Adhikari wrote, “The Scoundrel of Sandeshkhali – Seikh Shahjahan is in the safe custody of Mamata Police since 12 am last night. He was taken away from the Bermajur – II Gram Panchayat area, after he managed to negotiate a deal with the Mamata Police, through influential mediators, that he would be taken care of properly while in Police and Judicial Custody.”

The BJP leader added, “He will be extended 5 Star facilities during his time behind bars and will have access to a mobile phone, through which he will be able to lead the Tolamool Party virtually. Even a bed in the Woodburn Ward will be kept ready and vacant for him if he chooses to spend some time there.”

Popularly referred to as ‘Betaj Badshah‘ TMC’s Shahjahan Sheikh is an influential person in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, an area that is adjacent to the Bangladesh border. Women from the area have accused him and his accomplices of sexual abuse and intimidation. “You may be the husband but you cannot exercise your right. They would take your wife away for nights at a stretch. They would not release the women from their captivity until they were fully satisfied. They have 20-30 goons with them. They would come in bikes and exercise their writ in the village,” a woman narrated the horrifying ordeal.

Despite continuous protests by hundreds of victims and constant outrage by the opposition as well as the media, Mamata Banerjee’s administration has yet to arrest her party’s strongman who is currently absconding. The Block Development Officer (BDO) has received more than 700 complaints against him in six days of excesses against villagers in the last six days. He was also the mastermind behind the assault on Enforcement Directorate officials who had reached to execute a raid on his residence as part of an investigation into the ration scam.