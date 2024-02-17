A beloved childhood treat has come under fire in Tamil Nadu, with the state banning the sale of cotton candy after tests revealed the presence of a harmful chemical dye. This dye, Rhodamine-B, is commonly used in textiles but poses serious health risks when ingested, including cancer.

The alarm bells were first rung by Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who raised concerns about the safety of cotton candy sold in the Union Territory. Subsequent tests confirmed the presence of Rhodamine-B in samples, leading to a ban in Puducherry. Soon after, Tamil Nadu followed suit, with an analysis of samples collected from the Chennai lab also revealing the presence of the toxic dye.

Rhodamine-B is a synthetic dye primarily used for industrial purposes, such as colouring leather and paper. It is not approved for use in food due to its potential health hazards. Exposure to Rhodamine-B can cause a range of immediate and long-term health problems. Its immediate health hazards include fullness, itching, breathing problems, and stomach upset. Its long-term health hazards include kidney damage, liver damage, non-healing ulcers, cancer, and neurotoxicity.

The presence of Rhodamine-B in cotton candy came to light through routine food safety inspections. In Chennai, raids were conducted following Puducherry’s ban, targeting vendors and production units. Samples confiscated during these raids were analysed at the Government Food Analysis Laboratory, confirming the presence of the harmful dye.

Responding to the alarming findings, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian declared a ban on the sale of cotton candy in the state. He stated that using Rhodamine-B as a food additive violates the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and directed strict action against offenders.

The ban has left cotton candy sellers in a quandary. While they acknowledge the importance of using safe ingredients, they also raise concerns about the difficulty of differentiating permitted colouring agents from harmful ones. The health department is considering a complete ban on colours in cotton candy, making it an even tougher situation for vendors.

Doctors and food safety officials have warned against the dangers of consuming Rhodamine-B. Physician Dr Shrey Srivastav said, “It doesn’t matter if a person consumes a small or large quantity, Rhodamine B is poison and it will have the same effects regardless of the amount consumed. Apart from carcinogens, It has numerous neurological side effects, including confusion and memory loss, which manifest slowly over time. Not only children but also adults should never consume anything containing this food colouring.”