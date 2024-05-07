A novel report of a young girl being raped in a mosque in the Kalyan district, a satellite town of Mumbai, the state capital of Maharashtra, emerged on 6th May 2024. As per the reports, the rape is said to have happened in the mosque when the victim entered the Mosque premise to drink water. The accused person has been identified as Aqdas Chandu who has been taken into custody by the police.

The incident happened in the Kalyan area of the Bazarpeth police station, according to media reports. The victim 12-year-old girl who resides in the locality, had gone to some store to purchase a cake. While on the move, she stopped at a local mosque to get some water because she was thirsty. It is then that the nearby fruit seller accused Aqdas Chandu entered the Mosque and raped the girl.

Aqdas gagged the girl and forcefully hugged her from behind before brutally raping her. Following that, he dragged the girl into the mosque’s restroom against her will where he raped her. Reportedly, Aqdas Chandu fled the scene as the victim began to scream for help. The victim got back home eventually and told her family everything that happened.

The girl’s family members have lodged an FIR against Aqdas Chandu at Bazarpeth police station. It has also been mentioned in the complaint that the accused had raped the victim a year ago also. The police are investigating the matter.

Police have registered a case against Aqdas under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. The accused has been arrested. Aqdas Chandu, who lives in the market area is a fruit seller. The victim was very scared by this incident. Her medical examination and counselling are being done.