On Monday, 6th May, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi once again whined about the demolished disputed structure of Babri in Ayodhya during a public meeting at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Lok Sabha constituency, where he was asking for votes for his party’s candidate Imtiaz Jaleel. During his address, Owaisi raised the “Babri Masjid Zindabad” slogan three times, as reported by News18 Lokmat.

Owaisi has a long history of raising slogans in favour of the illegal structure that was demolished in 1992. In February 2024, during the Budget Session in the Parliament, Owaisi opposed the vote of thanks for Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and ended his address by raising the slogan “Babri Masjid Zindabad”.

Since November 2019, when the Supreme Court of India gave a verdict in favour of Hindus and allowed the construction of Bhavya Ram Mandir, Asaduddin Owaisi has been whining about the demolished disputed structure. In November 2019 itself, Owaisi said, “I want my Masjid back”.

In recent times, he gave a communally charged speech in January 2024 days before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Bhagwan Ram Mandir and said, “Youngsters, I am telling you, we have lost our mosque and you are seeing what is being done there. Youngsters, don’t you feel any pain in your hearts?”

It has to be noted that Muslims got an alternate land for a mosque in Ayodhya but they were unable to raise the required funds parallel to the collection drive for the Ram Mandir by Hindus. Instead of constructing a “world-class” mosque in Ayodhya, Owaisi has repeatedly cried foul over the Supreme Court’s judgment and asserted Muslims would get the disputed structure of Babri back.