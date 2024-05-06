Kolkata Police seeks details of a social media user over a spoof video on Mamata Banerjee

The official X account of the DCP Crime Branch of Kolkata Police on Monday asked a social media user to disclose his identity, including his name and residence, after he shared a spoof video on CM Mamata Banerjee on the microblogging platform.

“You are directed to immediately disclose your identity including name and residence. If the information sought is not revealed, you shall be liable for legal action u/s 42 CrPC,” the official X account of the DCP Crime Branch of Kolkata Police tweeted.

You are directed to immediately disclose your identity including name and residence. If the information sought is not revealed, you shall be liable for legal action u/s 42 CrPC.



Cyber PS, Lalbazar

Kolkata

Ph no: 033-22143000 — DCP (Cyber Crime), Kolkata Police (@DCCyberKP) May 6, 2024

The tweet was in response to a spoof video on Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal and the chief of Trinamool Congress. The video, which shows Mamata Banerjee dancing to a song, had gone viral on social media and garnered over 400 retweets.

“It has been observed that you are using social media for posting offensive, malicious and inciting posts,” a notice to the said user by Kolkata Police said. “You are hereby directed to delete the above-mentioned post and also refrain from such acts failing which you will be liable for strict penal action under the relevant provision of laws.”

Woman arrested for sharing MET Gala themed meme on Mamata Banerjee

In 2019, a woman was arrested for sharing a MET Gala-themed meme on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. A complaint against the convenor of BJYM, Priyanka Sharma was made by TMC leader Vibhas Hazra in Howrah for allegedly sharing a morphed picture of Mamata Banerjee. The MET Gala 2019-themed meme superimposed Mamata’s face on Priyanka Chopra’s body. She was arrested and produced in Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Howrah.

The copy of the complaint read that this act broke the community guidelines and was being viewed as an issue of violence. “She has not only tried to insult our Hon’ble Chief Minister, but she is trying to insult the culture of our Bengal by her post on Facebook which is Cyber Crime”, read the complaint. The Supreme Court had subsequently rapped the TMC government, noting that the arrest of the woman was “prima facie arbitrary”.