Tuesday, May 7, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Ram Mandir is useless, its map is not right': SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Ram Mandir is useless, its map is not right’: SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Yogi responds saying Congress and SP are anti-Hindu

“That Mandir is useless. Mandirs are not built like this. From North to South, see how the old mandirs are built. The map of Ram Mandir is not made properly. It has not been built properly as per Vaastu," SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav said, stoking a controversy.

OpIndia Staff
Ram Gopal Yadav Ram Mandir
Ram Gopal Yadav (L), Ram Mandir (R)
1

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and party’s National Secretary General Ram Gopal Yadav stroked a fresh controversy after he made a controversial remark on Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir. Responding to a reporter’s query, the SP leader said that Ram Mandir is “useless”. Reacting to his remarks, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit back at the SP leader and charged SP and Congress as ‘anti-Hindu’ and ‘anti-Ram’. He asserted that the I.N.D.I. alliance leaders were the ones who denied the existence of Lord Ram. 

Notably, the third phase of voting is currently underway across the country and the Samajwadi Party leader interacted with reporters in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency. He made the controversial remark while responding to a query about ‘why did the I.N.D.I. alliance leaders not visit the Ram Mandir’. 

He replied, “That Mandir is useless. Mandirs are not built like this. From North to South, see how the old mandirs are built. The map of Ram Mandir is not made properly. It has not been built properly as per Vaastu.”   

Launching a scathing attack on the senior SP leader, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath charged I.N.D.I. alliance partners of being anti-Hindu and anti-Ram. He highlighted the firing incidents on Kar sevaks and asserted that these are the people who play with the faith of the Indians for vote bank politics. 

UP CM Yogi said, “Be it Samajwadi Party or Congress, the character of both of them is anti-Hindu and anti-Ram. These are the same people who opened fire on Ram devotees and who deny the existence of Lord Ram. So to expect from them that they can respect the faith of India and respect the national heroes of India is meaningless. The statement of Ram Gopal Yadav shows the reality of the INDI alliance, Samajwadi Party and Congress. And this shows that these people are playing with the faith of India for vote bank…”

Voters will decide the fate of candidates on 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the general election on Tuesday (7th May). 

The regions conducting polling in this phase include Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10), and West Bengal (4).

In Uttar Pradesh, voting is underway for 10 Lok Sabha seats: Sambhal, Hathras, Mainpuri, Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, and Bareilly.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

EVMs are not hacked, narrative around EVMs is: Read why Indian EVMs are totally safe, and how opposition peddles falsehood of hacking to explain...

Gaurav Goel -

Saharanpur: Shaqib poses as Sagar to befriend a Hindu girl, assaults and attempts to rape her with his associates after being exposed

OpIndia Staff -

‘Chopped my hair when I refused to wear Burka’: Hindu girl stalked, raped, and forced to convert to Islam by brothers Abdul and Irfan...

OpIndia Staff -

Inside the growing menace of love jihad in Bangladesh: Involvement of radical Islamic outfits, fake social media IDs, and cash rewards

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury -

Tamil Nadu: YouTuber Savukku Shankar gets beaten in Coimbatore jail, lawyer claims he was blindfolded and assaulted with pipes

OpIndia Staff -

Rajdeep Sardesai gets schooled by Milind Deora on Congress’ Pakistan sympathy and why I.N.D.I. Alliance win will be ‘celebrated’ in Pakistan

Shraddha Pandey -

Is PM Modi a dictator? Prime Minister breaks silence, reminds how Congress forcibly sterilised people and jailed journalists during Emergency

OpIndia Staff -

‘Islam is changing world over’: PM Modi speaks up on Muslim fearmongering, says in their obsession of dictating electoral politics, they are spoiling future...

OpIndia Staff -

Jammu and Kashmir: Fierce firefight underway in Kulgam as security forces hunt terrorist who attacked IAF convoy

ANI -

UP STF arrests Mohammed Zubair, absconding for 5 months, for smuggling beef; was booked after 21 tonnes of beef was caught in December 2023

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com