Senior Samajwadi Party leader and party’s National Secretary General Ram Gopal Yadav stroked a fresh controversy after he made a controversial remark on Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir. Responding to a reporter’s query, the SP leader said that Ram Mandir is “useless”. Reacting to his remarks, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit back at the SP leader and charged SP and Congress as ‘anti-Hindu’ and ‘anti-Ram’. He asserted that the I.N.D.I. alliance leaders were the ones who denied the existence of Lord Ram.

Notably, the third phase of voting is currently underway across the country and the Samajwadi Party leader interacted with reporters in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency. He made the controversial remark while responding to a query about ‘why did the I.N.D.I. alliance leaders not visit the Ram Mandir’.

He replied, “That Mandir is useless. Mandirs are not built like this. From North to South, see how the old mandirs are built. The map of Ram Mandir is not made properly. It has not been built properly as per Vaastu.”

Ram Gopal Yadav of SP ensuring all 80/80 seats for BJP in UP. pic.twitter.com/Tpjs5exNlO — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) May 7, 2024

Launching a scathing attack on the senior SP leader, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath charged I.N.D.I. alliance partners of being anti-Hindu and anti-Ram. He highlighted the firing incidents on Kar sevaks and asserted that these are the people who play with the faith of the Indians for vote bank politics.

#WATCH | Lucknow: On SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav's remarks regarding Ram temple, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says, "Be it Samajwadi Party or Congress, the character of both of them is anti-Hindu and anti-Ram. These are the same people who opened fire on Ram devotees and who… pic.twitter.com/inhAhmz3ek — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

UP CM Yogi said, “Be it Samajwadi Party or Congress, the character of both of them is anti-Hindu and anti-Ram. These are the same people who opened fire on Ram devotees and who deny the existence of Lord Ram. So to expect from them that they can respect the faith of India and respect the national heroes of India is meaningless. The statement of Ram Gopal Yadav shows the reality of the INDI alliance, Samajwadi Party and Congress. And this shows that these people are playing with the faith of India for vote bank…”

Voters will decide the fate of candidates on 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the general election on Tuesday (7th May).

The regions conducting polling in this phase include Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10), and West Bengal (4).

In Uttar Pradesh, voting is underway for 10 Lok Sabha seats: Sambhal, Hathras, Mainpuri, Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, and Bareilly.