Saturday, February 17, 2024
HomeNews ReportsTelangana: 20 stray dogs found shot dead in Mahbubnagar district, 5 more wounded, case...
CrimeNews ReportsWTF News
Updated:

Telangana: 20 stray dogs found shot dead in Mahbubnagar district, 5 more wounded, case registered

Reportedly, one man arrived in a car and shot the stray dogs, but some reports say four masked men committed the crime

OpIndia Staff
AI Generated image
7

An unidentified person was arrested by police on the morning of 16th February for allegedly shooting 20 street dogs dead and wounding five more in Ponnakal village of Addakula Mandal in Telangana’s Mahbubnagar district. He was booked under the violation of the Animal Cruelty Act and the Arms Act. Police reported that the wounded canines survived the rampage. The shocking incident transpired late on the 15th of February night.

Carcasses of dead dogs were discovered lying all over the place by the police. The motivation behind the crime is still not known. The animals were hit by bullets and not pellets. Authorities are now waiting for the post-mortem. Inspector M Ramakrishna of the Bhoothpur Police stated that the crime happened between 1.30 and 2.30 in the morning. The killings occurred in front of a few villagers. An eyewitness claimed that the accused drove up in a car and shot the dogs dead up close.

According to other reports, four individuals committed the horrifying crime. The locals mentioned that they arrived in a car and shot their weapons at the dogs. They asserted that the men were shooting dogs as they strolled around the village’s roads while donning masks.

The fear of firearms and howling dogs kept the people inside their homes. Some of the creatures that were hit by gunfire reportedly died instantly, while many of the injured dogs fled and died later on the streets. Many more animals were discovered hurt and over 20 dogs lost their lives.

After learning of the event, Bhutpur  Circle Inspector (CI) Ramakrishna, Addakula Sub Inspector (SI) Srinivasulu and the veterinary medical team arrived at the scene and found gunshots on the dead dogs’ corpses.

The images displayed various dog corpses scattered over the village. It was evident that some dogs were hurt and had trouble breathing. Additionally, locals were observed loading the dead bodies into a four-wheeler.

A panchayat official’s complaint led to the registration of a case at Addakal Police Station under section 429 (killing or maiming animals) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, besides the Arms Act.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

West Bengal: Arrested Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick, close aide of Sandeshkhali accused, removed from post in multi-crore ration distribution scam

OpIndia Staff -

ED summons: Arvind Kejriwal skips physical appearance in Delhi Court citing confidence motion he had moved in Delhi Assembly

OpIndia Staff -

Bareilly: Victim of ‘triple talaq’, pressurised to perform ‘halala’, Naseema Khatoon becomes Meenakshi to marry Mahesh Sharma

OpIndia Staff -

Pelting stones, brandishing swords and more: ‘Farmers’ attack police in the garb of ‘protests’, abuse and threaten them on camera

OpIndia Staff -

Sandeshkhali: “Criminals have joined hands with West Bengal govt,” says National Commission for Scheduled Castes, recommends President’s rule in state

OpIndia Staff -

Jharkhand: Stone pelting during Saraswati idol immersion procession in Ranchi; section 144 imposed in Nagri after violence

OpIndia Staff -

New York judge orders Donald Trump to pay $354.9 Million in fraud case, former US President calls the ruling ‘total sham’

ANI -

Irreconcilable conflict over who owns the party: BJP claims ‘rift’ in Congress after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she will not join Rahul Gandhi’s BJN Yatra...

OpIndia Staff -

OpIndia impact: NCPCR takes cognizance of Shiv Nadar School introducing ‘non-binary’ as children’s gender, instructs officials to ensure that unapproved gender terms not used

OpIndia Staff -

RBI gives 15-day extension to Paytm Payments Bank, issues FAQ clarifying that Paytm QR, Soundbox and POS terminal linked to other banks will continue...

ANI -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com