No Aadhar number has been cancelled: UIDAI issues clarification after Mamata Banerjee claims Modi govt ‘secretly’ suspending people’s Aadhar cards

The development was confirmed by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in a tweet on Monday (19th February).

Dibakar Dutta
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has reportedly issued a clarification after Mamata Banerjee claimed that the Modi government is ‘secretly’ cancelling the Aadhar Cards of people of West Bengal.

The development was confirmed by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday (19th February). In a tweet, he shared the screenshot of the ‘feedback’ page of UIDAI and remarked, ” UIDAI has issued clarification that no Aadhar Card has been cancelled.”

“I urge everyone not to believe any gossip or misinformation. The Chief Minister is unnecessarily trying to create panic. No one should be worried,” he emphasised.

The feedback page of the UIDAI states that no Aadhar number has been cancelled. It further adds that messages are sent to Aadhar card holders from time to time to update the database.

Aadhaar, as the most commonly used digital identity, is used to avail of numerous subsidies, benefits and services. In view of the same, for maintaining the accuracy of the Aadhaar database, UIDAI had initiated an exercise for update of documents and Aadhaar information. In the course of activities undertaken to keep the Aadhaar database updated, intimations are issued from time to time to Aadhaar number holders. In this connection, it is clarified that no Aadhaar number has been cancelled,” UIADI pointed out.

It must be mentioned that Mamata Banerjee on Sunday (18th February) accused the Modi government of secretly cancelling people’s Aadhar numbers without any prior imitation. She made the contentious remarks during a public rally in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

At about 44:35 minutes into the programme, she alleged, “Many of you are not aware of this. Stay alert! I have several news stories. They (the Modi government) are cancelling the Aadhar card of a lot of people. 50 people in Jamlpur in Bardhaman district have had their Aadhar cards suspended. It is also happening in Birbhum, North 24 Paraganas, South 24 Parganas and even North Bengal.”

“First they tell you that you cannot make a bank account without Aadhar. How dare you cancel the Aadhar cards of people without their permission? Don’t you have any shame? You are doing this before elections so that people cannot access their bank account, direct benefit transfer schemes, free ration? This is your conspiracy,” Mamata Banerjee brazened out.

She then vowed to transfer funds to beneficiaries by bypassing the Aadhar card and using other identity cards. “I want to reassure the people of Bengal that no scheme in the State will be linked to your Aadhar cards,” the West Bengal Chief Minister claimed.

This is not the first time that Mamata Banerjee has tried to create hysteria about Aahdar cards. In April last year, she alleged that Aadhar verification was supposedly a ploy to implement CAA and NRC in Bengal.

