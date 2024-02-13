A day ahead of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest by farmers over their demands, a team of union ministers held talks with them in Chandigarh with measures taken by Haryana and Delhi Police to prevent assembly of people and maintain law and order.

Farmers are protesting over their demands which include “MSP guarantee law” and debt waiver.

As part of security measures, Delhi Police has imposed a month-long ban on public meetings and tractors and trolleys entering the city.

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda were among the team holding talks with farmer leaders. Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal was also present.

Ranjeet Singh Raju, a farmer leader said on Monday evening that talks were underway.

As per reports, the talks between the ministers and farmer leaders lasted for over 5 hours but no agreements could be reached. The farmer leaders announced that they would march towards Delhi through the Shambhu border, Khanauri border, and Dabwali border. Kisan Majdoor Sangharsh Morcha Sarwan Singh Pandher announced that the protesting farmers will march towards Delhi from 10 am onwards from these borders on Tuesday, 13 February.

The farmers are to hold a press conference in Sadhugarh of Fatehgarh Sahib at 9.30 on Tuesday, 13 Feb. In Chandigarh and surrounding areas, a holiday has been declared in all government and private schools due to expected traffic disruptions and chaos.

Concrete slabs, metal barricades, and barbed wire fences have been erected on the highway at all major entry points to Delhi from the Punjab-Haryana side.

Due to preparations to stop the marching farmers with their modified tractors, many roads have been blocked and major traffic disruptions are expected in Delhi.

Delhi Police officials said measures such as month-long ban on public meetings and tractors and trolleys entering the city, has been taken based on apprehension that those participating in the march may try to enter the city to hold demonstrations.

Delhi Police order said that gathering of five or more persons are prohibited in the entire jurisdiction of Delhi.

Delhi Police Additional CP Traffic, Eastern Range, Dinesh Kumar Gupta said staff has been deployed on all borders and they will be present round the clock.

“If there is movement on the Ghazipur border, it’ll be sealed. A proper diversion plan has been laid out for the traffic headed from Delhi…We are ready to face any situation,” he said.

Apoorva Gupta, DCP, East District, also talked of security arrangements on ahead of ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest by farmers.

“Our priority is to make sure the law and order of Delhi area stay intact, we done proper security arrangements. Security forces have been deployed in various areas. Our efforts will be to make sure the people of Delhi don’t face any problems,” she said.

Haryana Police has also taken precautionary measures with Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta stating that 40 checkposts have been set up strategically in Sirsa, especially on routes coming in from neighbouring states. He said internet had been shut down for three days in many districts to maintain law and order.

“Eleven paramilitary companies in addition to local police have been deployed. Section 144 has been imposed in Sirsa… Ambulances and fire brigades have been stationed in various places to tackle any situation efficiently… Road coming from Bathinda has been temporarily sealed, and by tomorrow 8-10 most important checkposts will be sealed. Traffic has been diverted on many points of NH-9, to give alternate routes to common people… Internet had been shut down for three days in many districts to maintain law and order”.

State Principal Secretary Vijayendra Kumar said Haryana borders Rajasthan and Punjab and proper arrangements have been made at both the border points towards Punjab.

“Adequate force has been deployed. Strong arrangements have been made this time keeping in mind the events of last time. We are in touch with the DCs and SPs of bordering areas of Rajasthan and Punjab and well-coordinated… two temporary jails have been created… Alternative routes for ambulances have been opened. Eleven additional companies have been deployed,” he said.

Delhi Police has urged residents to cooperate and support to the law enforcement agencies to maintain the law and order in the city.

