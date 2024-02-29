John Chambers, the Chairman of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, labelling him the “best leader in the world today.”

Former tech titan Chambers highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s remarkable 76 per cent approval rating and his unique ability to build trust.

“One thing about your prime minister, and obviously I’m a huge fan. I think he’s the best leader in the world today. And I wish we had somebody like that in the US. We haven’t got a political leader who has over 50 per cent approval rating, and Prime Minister Modi has 76 per cent,” Chambers, who is known for his influential role in the tech industry, remarked during an interview with a private channel.

Chambers also emphasised the significance of a leader’s track record, relationships, and trust-building abilities. He commended PM Modi for forming relationships with every political leader in the United States, citing the Prime Minister’s ability to garner trust from the people.

“If you think about a leader, it’s about their track record. It’s about their relationships and trust. He’s formed a relationship with every political leader we’ve had in the US. The people trusting,” Chambers added.

In 2022, India and US marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The two nations enjoy a comprehensive global strategic partnership covering almost all areas of human endeavour, driven by shared democratic values, convergence of interests on various issues and vibrant people-to-people contacts.

Earlier in December, USISPF President and CEO Mukesh Aghi said diplomatic momentum gained during the visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden paved the way for a “concrete strategic roadmap” and new initiatives between India and the US in several areas.

“The diplomatic momentum gained during the visits of Prime Minister Modi and President Biden paved the way for a concrete strategic roadmap and new dialogues and initiatives in multifaceted areas such as clean energy cooperation, education, space collaboration, semiconductors, quantum computing, drone technology, artificial intelligence, with accelerated joint projects such as manufacturing GE F-414 jet engines in India, putting India in the elite club of countries with such manufacturing capability,” Aghi said.

In June last year, PM Modi travelled to the US for a State visit. US President Joe Biden had invited PM Modi for a State visit. He also addressed a joint meeting of Congress before a State dinner at the White House. Later, US President Biden travelled to India to attend the G20 Summit under India’s Presidency.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)