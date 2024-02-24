West Bengal: Body of missing tribal girl found with her face ‘smashed’, body dumped in a brick kiln allegedly after rape and murder in Malda

Amid the Sandeshkhali horror incident where multiple women alleged sexual exploitation, a horrifying incident of alleged rape and murder of a tribal girl has come to light from West Bengal’s Malda district. On Friday (23rd February), the body of the Class IX tribal girl who had been missing since Thursday was recovered from an abandoned brick kiln in Malda. As per reports, the deceased body’s face was smashed with some object. The victim’s family allege that the minor girl was raped and murdered. The victim belonged to a financially backward family.

According to the allegations of the victim’s family, the minor girl was raped and then murdered before her body was dumped in the brick kiln. Throughout Thursday night, they kept looking for her and recovered her body the next morning. Following the incident, the family has demanded a thorough probe into the matter and strict action against the culprits.

“We strongly suspect that she was first raped and then murdered. We demand a thorough probe in the matter,” the victim’s father was quoted saying by news agency PTI.

He added, “We demand a proper investigation into the matter. We are coming from an extremely poor financial background. But despite that I got her admitted to a local school. I wanted her to get educated.”

Meanwhile, Police have sent the body for the postmortem adding that once the exact cause of death is ascertained, it will be clear whether she was raped. A police official stated that an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

Taking cognizance of the reports of the murder and alleged rape of a minor tribal girl, NCW strongly condemned the worsening law and order situation in West Bengal. Taking to X, the commission urged immediate action, adding that NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has sent a letter to the DGP West Bengal demanding to invoke relevant provisions, ensure swift arrest of the accused, and submit a detailed report within 4 days.

NCW strongly condemns a worsening law situation in West Bengal, a new incident has been reported where a woman's body found in Malda, West Bengal, with suspicion of rape and murder.

Against the backdrop of recurrent heinous crimes against women and children, the Bhartiya Janata party launched a scathing attack against the ruling Trinamool Congress government in the state alleging a complete failure of law and order.

Slamming the TMC, he added, “This is not the first such case in Malda. Recently a half-naked body of a 25-year-old was found after rape & murder. Many such instances taking place in Bengal but Shahjahan & rapists being protected and patronised & those who speak up against it are arrested! This is TALIBANI MANSIKTA AND CULTURE (TMC).”

Pertinent to note that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the state government to give compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to two women who were stripped and beaten in the open market in Malda. In July last year, two women were stripped and beaten on charges of theft at Pakuahat in Bamangola, Malda. The police swung into action after a video went viral on social media.