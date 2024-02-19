In a startling development, on Thursday, Bengal police forcefully detained and apprehended a Republic TV journalist who was actively reporting on the Sandeshkhali incident. “I’m being taken into custody by the police. They’re arresting me for conducting interviews with the mothers of Sandeshkhali,” expressed Santu Pan, a reporter with Republic Bangla, as he was forcefully escorted by the police at the Sandeshkhali ferry terminal.

Journalist of @BanglaRepublic. Santu Pan has been arrested by WB Police in Sandeshkhali. This is how democracy, freedom of speech, freedom of press runs in Bengal.

Kudos to the fearless reporter for this display of courage.

In the footage, numerous heavily armed police officers were observed shoving and rough-handling the journalist before forcibly removing him. Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari informed the Republic, “There’s utter chaos in Sandeshkhali. Women are being prevented from expressing themselves.”

Besides his relentless coverage on Sandeshkhali, Pan is known for asking hard-hitting question to TMC strongman Abhishek Banerjee.

Santu Pan is the 1st journalist who dared to question Abhishek Banerjee.



Today he is arrested by WB POLICE.



The message is clear –



If you lick the feet of TMC as journalist you'll be sent to RS like Sagarika Ghose



If you dare to question TMC you'll be sent to jail .

In response to the arrest, Arnab Goswami, the Managing Director of Republic TV, announced that the company would promptly file a case in the Kolkata High Court challenging the arrest of Santu Pan.

Expressing dismay at the detention of the Republic Bangla reporter, Sukanta Majumdar, the President of Bengal’s BJP, conveyed to the Republic, “This marks a dark day, truly shameful. Mamata should feel ashamed of such actions. Such brutality arises from a leader who has lost public backing.” Before his arrest, Santu Pan was instructed to depart. “I’m just fulfilling my duty. Why obstruct me? Am I being detained?” Pan queried.

Mamata Banerjee attributed blame to the BJP and “a few media channels” for magnifying trivial matters, completely downplaying the events at Sandeshkhali. Following a temporary lifting of Section 144 for a week, the Kolkata High Court permitted Suvendu Adhikari and other plaintiffs to visit the areas affected by violence in Sandeshkhali.

The Background of the Controversy

On 8th February this year, hundreds of women in Sandeshkhali took to the streets to protest against land grabbing, non-payment of wages and sexual violence committed by Trinamool Congress goon Sheikh Shahjahan and his two aides Shiba Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar.

The women attacked Shahjahan’s illicitly obtained properties and set fire to a poultry farm owned by Shiba Prasad Hazra. They also surrounded the Sandeshkali police station and demanded the immediate arrest of the trio. The agitation in the village lasted for 3 days.

During that time, the TMC goons retaliated and the police acted as mute spectators. In several cases, the cops themselves resorted to harassment of the women. It had come to light that the residents were the subject of sexual violence by the TMC for a long time.

On 10th February, the local police imposed Section 144 in various areas in Sandeshkhali and also banned the use of the Internet in 16 panchayats scattered over the two blocks of Sandeshkhali-I and Sandeshkhali-II.

In a bid to pacify the angry villagers of Sandeshkhali, the TMC leadership suspended Uttam Sardar from the party for six years. The suspended TMC leader and Zilla Parishad member was subsequently arrested in the Sandeshkhali police station area.

The Mamata Banerjee-led-TMC government arrested a former CPI(M) MLA named Nirpada Sardar in connection to the case on 11th February. BJP leader Vikas Singh, who happens to be the Convenor of the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency, was also arrested in connection to the women’s protest against TMC goons.

On Friday (17th February), the police arrested TMC leader Shibu Prasad Hazra over land grabbing and sexual exploitation of women in Sandeshkhali. The primary accused Sheikh Shahjahan, is still on the run from the law enforcement authorities.