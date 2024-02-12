Days after violence broke out in Sandeshkhali village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee-led-TMC government arrested a former CPI(M) MLA named Nirpada Sardar in connection to the case on Sunday (11th February).

As per reports, the Communist party leader was taken from his residence in Tollygunge to the Babsdroni police station. Thereafter, he was transferred to the Basirhat police station in North 24 Parganas district.

The development was confirmed by Superintendent of Police (Baisrhat) Hossain Mehedi Rahaman, who said that the arrest was made over a case registered against Nirpada Sardar at the Sandeshkhali police station.

Nirpada Sarkar was arrested under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 120 B, 147, 148, 149, 379, 427,435, and 436. The family of the CPIM MLA, who won from the Sandeshkhali constituency in 2011, said that the arrest of Nirapada Sardar was made without any prior notice.

While speaking about the matter to the media, his wife Dipa Sardar said, “He has been arrested without any reason. He has been picked up from the house like a hardened criminal. All of this was done without any prior information and notice.”

“My husband is being falsely implicated in the case. He (Nirapada Sardar) was not in Sandeshkhali between the 4th and 9th of February. Why has the police failed to arrest the actual goons who are roaming freely in Sandeshkhali,” she was heard saying.

“I am still looking for answers. The fight will continue nonetheless,” Dipa Sardar added.

Protest against Arrest of ex-#CPIM MLA Comrade Nirapada Sardar & against sexual & physical abuse of SandeshKhali's women's for Past Few years by #TMC. pic.twitter.com/8O9VDLjrv4 — Vijay (বিজয়) (@Comrade__Vijay) February 11, 2024

In the meantime, the Left Front in West Bengal carried out a protest march and threatened to launch a 12-hour bandh on Monday (12th February) over the arrest of Nirapada Sardar.

In a statement, Communist party leader Biman Bose stated, “We strongly protest the arrest of agricultural workers’ leader Mr Sardar and demand that those accused of perpetrating atrocities on villagers be taken in custody.”

While speaking about the development, the West Bengal CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim hit out at the ruling Trinamool Congress government.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: On Sandeshkhali violence, CPI(M) leader Md Salim says, "… When the women of Sandeshkhali are telling their story, instead of arresting the accused, the Police, on orders of Mamta Banerjee is arresting CPM workers…" pic.twitter.com/TLIe8L7CPO — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

“…When the women of Sandeshkhali are telling their story, instead of arresting the accused, the Police, on orders of Mamta Banerjee is arresting CPM workers…” he remarked.

Violence in Sandeshkhali

Hundreds of women residents of Sandeshkhali took to the streets on Thursday (8th February) with brooms, sticks, and farming tools, and blocked the roads. They demanded the immediate arrest of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his two aides Shiba Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar.

The women had accused the trio of making their lives miserable for quite some time. The tension intensified on Friday (9th February) after angry villagers, led by women, in and around the Sandeshkhali area of North 24 Parganas, attacked the properties of Sheikh Shahjahan including a poultry farm owned by Shahjahan’s close confidant and Trinamool Congress leader Shibu Hazra.

The locals said that the poultry farm was set up on a plot of land that the Trinamool Congress leader had forcefully usurped. They also said that the poultry farm had developed into a centre for several illicit operations.

Locals also stated several other instances where Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides had forcefully grabbed lands from poor villagers.

On Saturday (10th February), the local police imposed Section 144 in various areas in Sandeshkhali and also banned the use of the internet in 16 panchayats scattered over the two blocks of Sandeshkhali-I and Sandeshkhali-II.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Archana Majumdar has said that TMC members and the local police “jointly raided” the houses of protesting women and BJP workers. Majumdar said that the police even arrested and tortured them.

In a bid to pacify the angry villagers of Sandeshkhali, the TMC leadership suspended Uttam Sardar from the party for six years. The suspended TMC leader and Zilla Parishad member was subsequently arrested in the Sandeshkhali police station area.

The primary accused Sheikh Shahjahan is still on the run from the law enforcement authorities.