Saturday, February 10, 2024
HomeNews Reports'I wasn't sure if I would come out alive safely': Woman police officer narrates...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

‘I wasn’t sure if I would come out alive safely’: Woman police officer narrates her ordeal during Haldwani violence

Action by the police municipal corporation authorities against the illegal construction on government land was taken after the Uttarakhand High Court did not grant relief to the petitioners Safia Malik and others seeking a stay on the demolition exercise.

OpIndia Staff
(Images via AajTak, ANI)
6

A riotous mob attacked police officers and the Haldwani Municipal Corporation team on Thursday (8th February), injuring over 300 officers. The mob attacked the police and the municipal corporation team after they demolished an illegal madarsa built on illegally encroached government land. Speaking to IndiaToday, Hema Joshi, a police officer deployed during the riots said that the police team had to run for their lives during the violence. Joshi added that she was not sure if she would come out alive safely.

“We tried to run for our lives but got stuck in the narrow lanes. I got really scared and I wasn’t sure if I would come out safely,” Joshi said.

Officer Joshi stated that all roads were blocked because the rioters burned down all vehicles parked near the roads. “It seemed like they were waiting for the right time to attack us”, Joshi said.

 “We were deployed at the location at 4.30 PM and the rioters attacked us immediately. The attack seemed pre-planned”, another police officer Munesh said. Joshi added that when the rioters started stone pelting, the police tried to bring the situation under control, however, the violent mob did not listen.

As reported earlier, a woman officer injured in the riots said, “We sought refuge in a house to shield ourselves from the stone-throwing when approximately 15 -20 individuals barged in, attacked us, stones were being hurled on us from all the sides, even from the rooftops. They also attempted to set the house ablaze, evidently with the intent to burn us alive. They wanted to burn us alive.”

The officer informed that the rioters abused the person who saved the police officials and went on to damage his house. “We barely managed to survive. There was stone pelting from all directions. The bylanes had been blocked. We managed to send out our locations. The man who saved us was attacked. His house was damaged. Eventually, the force came and rescued us. But even during the rescue, shards of glass were being thrown at us. We somehow made it through,” the police officer said.

Another police officer who escaped the attack in Haldwani stated that the rioters came from the streets and hurled stones. The police officer said that bullets were fired at him when he returned. Machete-wielding Islamist rioters also opened fire on them. The rioters destroyed a municipal corporation tractor, a patrol vehicle, and many motorcycles.

Meanwhile, in a press conference on Friday, Nainital DM Vandana Singh said that the Haldwani violence against the police and municipal corporation team was pre-planned. “The demolition drive started peacefully, the force was deployed for prevention…Stones were pelted on our Municipal Corporation’s team…It was planned that the day the demolition drive will be conducted, the forces would be attacked…The first mob with stones were dispersed & the second mob that came in had petrol bombs. This was unprovoked and our team did not use any force…,” Singh said.

It is pertinent to note that the action by the police municipal corporation authorities against the illegal construction on government land was taken after the Uttarakhand High Court did not grant relief to the petitioners Safia Malik and others seeking a stay on the demolition exercise.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMuslim riots India
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

JNU: Leftist goons attack ABVP members during general body meeting, several injured. Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -

“A great occasion”: PV Narasimha Rao’s son thanks PM Modi after father chosen for Bharat Ratna

ANI -

Violence erupts in Bareilly as Muslim mob pelts stones after Maulana Taufeeq Raza Khan’s provocative speech over Gyanvapi, had threatened violence over Haldwani

OpIndia Staff -

NYT blames Ram Mandir, Hindus after Islamists go on a rampage over the demolition of a madrasa and mosque built on encroached lands in...

OpIndia Staff -

“They wanted to set us on fire”: Here are 11 visuals and 4 testimonies that reveal the carnage unleashed by Muslim mob in Haldwani

OpIndia Staff -

PFI and Bangladeshi intruders behind Haldwani violence: Former UP DGP and Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal asks for the harshest punishment for the culprits

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi LG approves CBI probe against former Tihar Superintendent for aiding AAP leader Satyendar Jain in extorting ₹10 crore from Sukesh Chandrashekhar

ANI -

Committed to making sure that US remains a safe destination for Indian students: US Ambassador to India amid rising attack on Indian students in...

ANI -

Salman Azhari withdrew more than ₹27 lakhs from his ‘charitable trust’ in 2023, court sends Islamic hate preacher to police remand

OpIndia Staff -

Haldwani where Islamists rioted, destroyed temple to usurp land and forced Hindus to live in fear: Some disturbing facts OpIndia uncovered last year

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com