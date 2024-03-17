On 29th March, a 17-year-old student in Vishakhapatnam allegedly committed suicide by jumping off her college building. Minutes before she took the plunge, the victim had a long conversation over text with her family where she said she was sexually harassed at the college. She further informed her family that the harassers took her photos and threatened to post them on social media; thus, she could not complain to the institute’s authorities or the police.

The student told her family over WhatsApp messages that she was allegedly facing sexual harassment by a faculty member and some students. The victim studied at a private polytechnic college and hailed from district Anakapalle of Andhra Pradesh. At around 10 PM on 28th March, the college authorities informed her family that she had gone missing. Her family called her, but she did not answer the phone.

At around 12:50 AM on 29th March, she finally responded to the family and told them not to be tense. In the conversation in Telugu, she said, “Don’t get tense. Listen to me. I cannot tell you why I am leaving; even if I do, you will not understand. Please forget about me. I am sorry. Mom and Dad, I am grateful that you gave birth to me and brought me up. My chapter is coming to an end.”

She then congratulated her sister, who is expecting a baby soon. She continued with a message for her younger sister and said, “Focus on your future and study whatever you like. Do not get distracted. Do not be influenced by others, unlike me. Always be happy and have a good life.”

The 17-year-old student wrote in a message to her father, “You may ask why I am not complaining to the faculty, but that won’t help. They (her harassers) have taken my photos and are threatening me. There are other girls as well. We aren’t able to tell anyone, and we are not able to avoid college, either. We are caught in between. If I file a police complaint or approach the authorities, they will release my photos on social media.”

“I am taking this decision because if I leave now, you will feel bad for a few years and forget later. But, if I am around, you will look at me and feel bad all the time,” she told her father before leaving a final message for her elder sister: “Sorry didi, I made you all tense, but I have to go,” she added.

Soon after getting the message, the family responded and told her that the police were on their way. They pleaded with her not to take harsh steps, but the 17-year-old student did not respond. Later, her dead body was recovered from the college premises.

In a complaint to the police, the father of the victim said, “I need to know why my daughter died. I brought her up with great love and care. She got good marks in her Class 10 exams, and we got her admitted to this college believing she would get a good education here.”

On the other hand, the diploma section principal, Dr G Bhanu Praveen, said men cannot access the women’s hostel. He claimed, “We keep observing all students. Men cannot go to the girls’ hostel. There are women wardens, so there is no chance of sexual harassment.” Notably, the principal claimed she was an average student and emphasised “there was no scope of sexual harassment in the college”.

Technical Education Commissioner Chadalavada Nagarani issued an order on 30th March to conduct a full investigation. A three-member team was formed for the investigation. Principal of Government Polytechnic, Pendurthi, Dr N Chandra Shekhar, has been appointed as the inquiry officer along with Dr K Ratan Kumar and Dr K Rajya Lakshmi, both from Government Polytechnic, Visakhapatnam.

A case was registered against the college management for abetment to suicide, besides other sections under Pocso and Andhra Pradesh Prohibition of Ragging Acts. Two police officers, including a woman sub-inspector, Nidigattu Sunita, visited the College for investigation. The phone of the girl has been seized and an investigation into the matter is underway. The WhatsApp messages in Telugu and English are being considered suicide note by the police.