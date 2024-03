The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday, 2nd March, released the first list of candidates for the upcoming general elections. In a press conference held at party headquarters in Delhi, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde read out the list of 195 candidates selected by the party after marathon meetings. The candidates have been announced for 16 states and 2 UTs. The candidates were finalised in a Central Election Committee meeting chaired by party president JP Nadda and attended by PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Sigh, Home Minister Amit Shah and other members of the committee on 29 February.

Apart from PM Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha speak Om Birla, the list includes the names of 34 union ministers and 2 former chief ministers. Some prominent names in the list include Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Mansukh Mandaviya, Smriti Irani, Bhupender Yadav, Kiren Rijiju, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia and others.

The two former CMs included in the list are former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan who will contest from Vidisha and former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb from Tripura West.

Among the 195 candidates, 28 are women. 47 candidates are below the age of 50 years. Category wise, there are 27 Scheduled Caste candidates, 18 Scheduled Tribe candidates, and 57 candidates are from OBC. Vinod Tawde said that the list represents all classes of the society.

In this first list, 51 candidates are from Uttar Pradesh, 24 from Madhya Pradesh, 20 from West Bengal, 15 each from Gujarat and Rajasthan, 12 from Kerala, 11 seats each from Assam, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, 9 seats from Telangana, 5 from Delhi, 3 from Uttarakhand, 2 from Arunachal Pradesh, 2 from Jammu and Kashmir, and 1 each from Goa, Tripura, Andaman & Nicobar and Daman & Diu.

Proving rumours of not giving ticket to current MPs, several current MPs are not included in the list of candidates announced for 195 seats.

In the 5 candidates announced for Delhi, 4 sitting MPs are not named. Chandi Chowk MP Harsh Vardhan, New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma and South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri are not contesting from these seats. BJP has nominated Praveen Khandelwal, Bansuri Swaraj, Kamalieet Sehrawat and Ramvir Sinqh Bidhuri from these seats respectively. Notably, Bansuri Swaraj is the daughter of former union minister Sushma Swaraj.

The party has nominated Manish Jaiswal from Hazaribagh, currently represented by Jayant Sinha. Notably, earlier in the Sinha wrote to party president JP Nadda asking to relive him from electoral duties. It is believed that he did it after was informed about not getting the ticket this time. East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir also wrote a similar letter, but the party has not announced candidate for this seat.

The full list of the 195 candidates is given below:

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Andaman & Nicobar Islands – Bishnu Pada Ray

Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal West – Kiren Rijiju Arunachal East – Tapir Gao

Assam

Karimganj (SC) – Kripanath Mallah Silchar – Parimal Suklabaidya Autonomous District (ST) – Amar Sing Tisso Gauhati – Bijuli Kalita Medhi Mangaldoi – Dilip Saikia Tezpur – Ranjit Dutta Nowgong – Suresh Bora Kaliabor – Kamakhaya Prasad Tasa Jorhat – Topon Kumar Gogai Dibrugarh – Sarbananda Sonowal Lakhimpur – Pradhan Baruah

Chhattisgarh

Sarguja (ST) – Chintamani Maharaj Raigarh (ST) – Radheshyam Rathia Janjgir-Champa (SC) – Kamlesh Jangde Korba – Sushri Saroj Pandey Bilaspur – Tokhan Sahu Rajnandgaon – Santosh Pandey Durg – Vijay Baghel Raipur – Brijmohan Agarwal Mahasamund – Roop Kumari Choudhary Bastar (ST) – Mahesh Kashyap Kanker (ST) – Bhojraj Nag

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

Daman & Diu – Lalubhai Patel

Delhi

Chandni Chowk – Praveen Khandelwal North East Delhi – Manoj Tiwari New Delhi – Bansuri Swaraj West Delhi- Kamaljeet Sehrawat South Delhi – Ramvir Singh Bidhuri

Goa

North Goa – Shripad Yesso Naik

Gujarat

Kachchh (SC) – Vinodbhai Lakhmashi Chavda Banaskantha – (Dr.) Rekhaben Hiteshbhai Chaudhary Patan – Bharatsinhji Dabhi Gandhinagar – Amit Shah Ahmedabad West (SC) – Dineshbhai Kodarbhai Makwana Rajkot – Parshottam Rupala Porbandar – Mansukhbhai Mandaviya Jamnagar – Poonamben Maadam Anand – Miteshbhai Rameshbhai Patel Kheda – Devusinh Chauhan Panchmahal – Rajpalsinh Mahendrasinh Jadhav Dahod (ST) – Jasvantsinh Bhabhor Bharuch – Mansukhbhai Vasava Bardoli (ST) – Prabhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava Navsari – C.R. Patil

Jammu & Kashmir

Udhampur – Dr. Jitendra Singh Jammu – Jugal Kishore Sharma

Jharkhand

Rajmahal (ST) – Tala Marandi Dumka (ST) – Sunil Soren Jamshedpur – Nishikant Dubey Godda – Annapurna Devi Kodarma – Vidhyut Baran Mahato Ranchi – Sanjay Seth Singhbhum (ST) – Geeta Koda Khunti (ST) – Arjun Munda Lohardaga (ST) – Samir Oraon Palamau (SC) – Vishnu Dayal Ram Hazaribagh – Manish Jaiswal

Kerala

Kasaragod – M.L. Ashwini Kannur – C. Raghunath Vadakara – Prafulla Krishna Kozhikode – M.T. Ramesh Malappuram – Abdul Salam Ponnani – Niveditha Subramanian Palakkad – C. Krishnakumar Thrissur – Suresh Gopi Alappuzha – Shobha Surendran Pathanamthitta – Anil K. Antony Attingal – V. Muraleedharan Thiruvananthapuram – Rajiv Chandrasekhar

Madhya Pradesh

Morena – Shivmangal Singh Tomar Bhind (SC) – Sandhya Rai Gwalior – Bharat Singh Kushwaha Guna – Jyotiraditya Scindia Sagar – Lata Wankhede Tikamgarh (SC) – Virendra Khatik Damoh – Rahul Lodhi Khajuraho – V.D. Sharma Satna – Ganesh Singh Rewa – Janardan Mishra Sidhi – Dr. Rajesh Mishra Shahdol (ST) – Himadri Singh Jabalpur – Ashish Dubey Mandla (ST) – Faggan Singh Kulaste Hoshangabad – Darshan Singh Choudhary Vidisha – Shivraj Singh Chouhan Bhopal – Alok Sharma Rajgarh – Rodmal Nagar Dewas (SC) – Mahendra Singh Solanki Mandsour – Sudhir Gupta Ratlam (ST) – Anita Nagar Singh Chauhan Khargone (ST) – Gajendra Patel Khandwa – Gyaneshwar Patil Betul (ST) – Durga Das Uikey

Rajasthan

Bikaner (SC) – Arjun Ram Meghwal Churu – Devendra Jhajharia Sikar – Swami Sumedhanand Saraswati Alwar – Bhupender Yadav Bharatpur (SC) – Ramswaroop Koli Nagaur – Jyoti Mirdha Pali – P.P. Chaudhary Jodhpur – Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Barmer – Kailash Choudhary Jalore – Lumbaram Choudhary Udaipur (ST) – Mannalal Rawat Banswara (ST) – Mahendra Malviya Chittorgarh – C.P. Joshi Kota – Om Birla Jhalawar-Baran – Dushyant Singh

Telangana

Karimnagar – Bandi Sanjay Kumar Nizamabad – Arvind Dharmapuri Zahirabad – B.B. Patil Malkajgiri – Etela Rajender Secundrabad – G. Kishan Reddy Hyderabad – Dr. Madhavi Latha Chelvella – Kenda Vishweshwar Reddy Nagarkurnool (SC) – P. Bharat Bhongir – Boora Narsaiah Goud

Tripura

Tripura West – Biplab Kumar Deb

Uttarakhand

Tehri Garhwal – Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah Almora (SC) – Ajay Tamta Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar – Ajay Bhatt

Uttar Pradesh

PM Modi – Varanasi Rajnath Singh – Lucknow Smriti Irani – Amethi Ritesh Pandey – Ambedkar Nagar Hema Malini – Mathura Ravi Kishan – Gorakhpur Pradeep Kumar – Kairana Sanjeev Kumar Balyan – Muzaffarnagar Om Kumar – Nagina (SC) Ghanshyam Lodhi – Rampur Parameshvar Lal Saini – Sambhal Kanwar Singh Tanwar – Amroha Mahesh Sharma – Gautam Budh Nagar Bhola Singh – Bulandshahr (SC) Satyapal Singh Baghel – Agra (SC) Raj Kumar Chahar – Fatehpur Sikri Rajveer Singh – Etah Dharmendra Kashyap – Aonla Arun Kumar Sagar – Shahjahanpur (SC) Ajay Mishra Teni – Kheri Rekha Verma – Dhaurahra Rajesh Verma – Sitapur Jal Prakash Rawat – Hardoi (SC) Ashok Kumar Rawat – Misrikh (SC) Sakshi Maharaj – Unnao Kaushal Kishore – Mohanlalganj (SC) Sangam Lal Gupta – Pratapgarh Mukesh Rajput – Farrukhabad Ram Shankar Katheria – Etawah (SC) Subrat Pathak – Kannauj Devendra Singh Bhole – Akbarpur Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma – Jalaun (SC) Anurag Sharma – Jhansi Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel – Hamirpur R K Singh Patel – Banda Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti – Fatehpur Upendra Singh Rawat – Barabanki (SC) Lallu Singh – Faizabad Saket Mishra – Shrawasti Kirti Vardhan Singh – Gonda Jagdambika Pal – Domariyaganj Harish Dwivedi – Basti Praveen Kumar Nishad – Sant Kabir Nagar Pankaj Choudhary – Maharajganj Vijay Kumar Dubey – Kushi Nagar Kamlesh Paswan – Bansgaon (SC) Neelam Sonkar – Lalganj (SC) Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ – Azamgarh Ravindra Kushwaha – Salempur Kripashankar Singh – Jaunpur Mahendra Nath Pandey – Chandauli

West Bengal

Nisith Pramanik – Cooch Behar (SC) Manoj Tigga – Alipurduars (ST) Dr. Sukanta Majumdar – Balurghat Khagen Murmu – Maldaha Uttar Sreerupa Mitra Chowdhury – Maldaha Dakshin Dr. Nirmal Kumar Saha – Baharampur Shri Gauri Shankar Ghosh – Murshidabad Jagannath Sarkar – Ranaghat (SC) Shantanu Thakur – Bangaon (SC) Dr. Ashok Kandari – Joynagar (SC) Dr. Anirban Ganguly – Jadavpur Dr. Rathin Chakraborty – Howrah Locket Chatterjee – Hooghly Soumendu Adhikari – Kanthi Hiranmay Chattopadhyay – Ghatal Jyotirmay Singh Mahato – Purulia Dr. Shubash Sarkar – Bankura Soumitra Khan – Bishnupur Pawan Singh – Asansol Priya Saha – Bolpur (SC)

The Election Commission of India is expected to announce the dates of 2024 Lok Sabha elections soon. The term of the current Lok Sabha expires on 16th June, so a new Lok Sabha needs to be formed by then. The elections are expected to be held in April and May.