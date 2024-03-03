The Police recently arrested a 38-year-old autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru for allegedly raping and murdering an unidentified woman near an under-construction building in Shanthinagar in central Bengaluru. The Police have identified the accused as Mubarak Khan, a resident of Anjanappa Garden in Cottonpet.

However, Police are yet to recognise the identity of the victim who is believed to be aged between 25 and 30.

According to the police, the accused picked up a woman who was waiting for a cab in the early morning and took her to the first floor of a vacant building where he raped the victim and later pushed her from the building to kill her. The postmortem report revealed that the woman was raped before she was killed.

According to a report in the Deccan Herald, a Police officer told them that the accused Mubarak Khan picked up the victim woman at midnight on 28th February near KR Market. However, according to a report in News Nine, the criminal incident is said to have taken place on 20th February.

An officer said, “He (The accused) didn’t know her and had no idea about her identity. He had picked her up in his auto with her consent but things changed after that.”

According to the officer, the accused Mubarak Khan took the victim to an under-construction building with her consent. After some time, the woman opposed his sexual advances, however, he kept assaulting her sexually and allegedly raped her.

As per reports, the accused panicked when the victim woman said that she would go to the police. He then allegedly pushed her from the first floor of the building at around 4 am. The passersby found the dead body of the victim at around 11 am.

Following the incident, Police reached the location and found that the victim had head injuries but it reportedly had no marks on her body.

Initially, the case was taken up as an Unnatural Death Report (UDR). However, the medical examination confirmed that the victim was raped which prompted the police to probe further.

The investigators analysed the CCTV cameras and gathered the network dump which led them to the accused Mubarak Khan. According to the Police officials, the accused had confessed to killing her. He allegedly chickened when she threatened to tell police and pushed her in the spur of the moment.

In this case, Sampangiram Nagar police have filed an FIR under IPC sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 302 (murder).