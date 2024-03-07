Bollywood’s pet PR agency run by entertainment journalist Viral Bhayani came under heavy criticism of netizens for a post he published on Instagram.

In this post, Viral Bhayani made light of the Hindu faith and Hindu Goddess Mother Sita saying that only her husband, that is Bhagwan Ram, and husband of Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani matter in India.

He wrote, “Nowadays only 2 husbands matter in India: Sita’s and Nita’s! smile emoji“

Screenshot of the controversial post by Viral Bhayani (image source: X)

A page combatting such anti-Hindu narratives on X lashed out at Viral Bhayani for the post and warned the latter to delete the insulting post.

Several other netizens joined in demanding that the post be deleted. Following the outrage, Viral Bhayani issued an apology.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “I apologise for this story, but I have no intentions to hurt any religious sentiments.”

He took to X writing, “Sorry if it hurt anyone. Im extremely sorry and have deleted the story.”

Screenshot of the apology issued by Viral Bhayani (image source: Instagram)

He added, “I deeply apologize on behalf of my team and myself for the story put up. It was just a forward and my team unintentionally put it up. But I realised that it was wrong and being an ardent follower of Shree Ram, i understand that I have hurt religious sentiments.”

Ayodhya Ram Mandir, and Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations were two of the most talked about events in the recent times. However, the apparent comparison that Viral Bhayani attempted to draw between Bhagwan Ram and Mukesh Ambani was in bad taste and trivialised the significant of the faith of crores of Hindus towards Bhagwan Ram.

Viral Bhayani is a content creator and entertainment reporter with 9.6 million followers on Instagram and over 10 lakh followers on X, formerly Twitter.