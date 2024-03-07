Thursday, March 7, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Nowadays only Sita's and Nita's husbands matter in India': Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani insults...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Nowadays only Sita’s and Nita’s husbands matter in India’: Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani insults Hindu faith, apologises after netizens outrage

A page combatting such anti-Hindu narratives on X lashed out at Viral Bhayani for the post and warned the latter to delete the insulting post.

OpIndia Staff
Viral Bhayani (source: Peppingmoon.com)
9

Bollywood’s pet PR agency run by entertainment journalist Viral Bhayani came under heavy criticism of netizens for a post he published on Instagram.

In this post, Viral Bhayani made light of the Hindu faith and Hindu Goddess Mother Sita saying that only her husband, that is Bhagwan Ram, and husband of Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani matter in India.

He wrote, “Nowadays only 2 husbands matter in India: Sita’s and Nita’s! smile emoji

Screenshot of the controversial post by Viral Bhayani (image source: X)

A page combatting such anti-Hindu narratives on X lashed out at Viral Bhayani for the post and warned the latter to delete the insulting post.

Several other netizens joined in demanding that the post be deleted. Following the outrage, Viral Bhayani issued an apology.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “I apologise for this story, but I have no intentions to hurt any religious sentiments.”

He took to X writing, “Sorry if it hurt anyone. Im extremely sorry and have deleted the story.”

Screenshot of the apology issued by Viral Bhayani (image source: Instagram)

He added, “I deeply apologize on behalf of my team and myself for the story put up. It was just a forward and my team unintentionally put it up. But I realised that it was wrong and being an ardent follower of Shree Ram, i understand that I have hurt religious sentiments.”

Ayodhya Ram Mandir, and Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations were two of the most talked about events in the recent times. However, the apparent comparison that Viral Bhayani attempted to draw between Bhagwan Ram and Mukesh Ambani was in bad taste and trivialised the significant of the faith of crores of Hindus towards Bhagwan Ram.

Viral Bhayani is a content creator and entertainment reporter with 9.6 million followers on Instagram and over 10 lakh followers on X, formerly Twitter.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsviral bhayani, hindu, sita, ram, nita
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com