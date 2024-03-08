Friday, March 8, 2024
Chants of Modi Modi, Abki baar 400 paar, Har Har Mahadev & Bharat Mata Ki Jai by influencers reverberate at National Creators Award

When PM Modi wished the audience on the occasion of Mahashivratri, the crowd of content creators wished him back with the divine call of "Har Har Mahadev"

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi signals to the crowd (R) chanting Abki paar 400 paar (image source: Narendra Modi/YT)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the first-ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Friday (8th March).

The event began with chants of Modi, Modi and Bharat Mata Ki Jai. The award has witnessed immense public engagement wherein more than 1.5 lakh nominations and around 10 lakh votes were cast.

Malhar Kalambe, who received the Swachhta Ambassador award, told the Prime Minister that he would like to work with the PM in the area of cleanliness.

In response, PM Modi said, “Iss chunaav mein bhi safai honewali hai (there will be cleaning done in these elections too).” The crowd burst into laughter and slogans of Modi Modi echoed in the Bharat Mandapam hall.

Among the recipients of the award was famous singer Maithili Thakur who performed a bhajan on the occasion of Mahashivratri. She was awarded the Cultural Ambassador of the year award.

Beer Biceps fame Ranveer Allahabadia, who has interviewed several Union Ministers in his podcast, was awarded the Disruptor of the Year award.

Among the 23 categories was Green Champion Award which was given to Pankti Pandey, a former ISRO scientist who advocates for zero-waste living and minimalism.

The Best International Creator award was given to American content creator Drew Hicks, who is known for his fluent Hindi and Bhojpuri entertainment content.

Kamya Jani of CurlyTales and Shraddha of Aiyyo Shraddha fame were also awarded.

Prime Minister Modi addressed the event after presenting the awards. As soon as he took the dias, the crowd of creators broke into slogans of “Abki baar 400 paar” following which PM Modi signalled to the crowd showing 4 fingers to hint 400+ election prediction.

Furthermore, when PM Modi wished the audience on the occasion of Mahashivratri, the audience wished back with the divine call “Har Har Mahadev”.

The National Creators Award is an effort by the Modi government to recognize excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming among others.

The award is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change.

The National Creator Award has witnessed exemplary public engagement. In the first round, more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received.

Subsequently, in the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories. Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided.

The award were provided across twenty categories including the Best Storyteller Award; The Disruptor of the Year; Celebrity Creator of the Year; Green Champion Award; Best Creator For Social Change; Most Impactful Agri Creator; Cultural Ambassador of The Year; International Creator award.

The categories also include the Best Travel Creator Award; Swachhta Ambassador Award; The New India Champion Award; Tech Creator Award; Heritage Fashion Icon Award; Most Creative Creator (Male and Female); Best Creator in Food Category; Best Creator in Education Category; Best Creator in Gaming Category; Best Micro Creator; Best Nano Creator; Best Health and Fitness Creator.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

