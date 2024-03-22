Friday, March 22, 2024
Coimbatore: Students dressed as Hindu deities and in saffron attend PM Modi’s roadshow, police books management of 3 schools over their presence

Chinmaya Matriculation School, Chinmaya CBSE School in Vadavali, and Chinmaya School in R.S. Puram were booked by Coimbatore Police after students from these schools dressed as Hindu deities, wearing saffron cloth strips with party symbols attended PM Modi's roadshow in the city.

School management booked by Coimbatore police over presence of children in PM Modi's roadshow (Image Source: The Hindu)
15

On Thursday, the Coimbatore City Police filed a case against the administration of three schools for taking 22 students to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow on March 18th. Many of the students who attended the roadshow had donned saffron clothes or dressed as Hindu deities.

Chinmaya Matriculation School, Chinmaya CBSE School in Vadavali, and Chinmaya School in R.S. Puram had the students dressed as Hindu deities, wearing saffron cloth strips with party symbols.

The School Education Department, along with Assistant Returning Officer P. Suresh, launched an investigation and issued notices to the schools. Since this action violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the Assistant Returning Officer filed a complaint with the Saibaba Colony police.

Subsequently, a case was filed under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act on Thursday.

Earlier, District Education Officer (primary schools) Punitha Anthonyammal and officials conducted an inquiry with the management and spoke with the children in the school.

Sources revealed that approximately 50 students were gathered at the Saibaba Colony junction on Monday evening. Allegedly, the management had “instructed” the children to participate in the roadshow, with some dressed as Hanuman. Activists demanded action against the school management, citing the enforcement of the model code of conduct.

In response to the allegations, district election officer-cum-collector Kranthi Kumar Pati ordered an investigation and directed the chief education officer to submit a report.

