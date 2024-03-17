On 17th March, Nodia police arrested YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in the snake poison case. Last year, an FIR was filed against Yadav by Sector 39 police. He was called for questioning on 17th March in the matter. The police arrested him after questioning, and he will be presented in court. The FIR against Yadav was filed on complaint of a functionary of Menaka Gandhi’s NGO People For Animals.

Popular YouTuber and the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Elvish Yadav was arrested by Noida Police on Sunday in the alleged use of snake venom case.

In a statement, DCP Noida Vidya Sagar Mishra said, “Noida Police arrests YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. He will be presented in the Court today.”

The case against Elvish Yadav so far

Earlier, a major revelation emerged regarding the availability of snake venom at rave parties. Noida Police transferred the concerned samples of the evidence obtained from the rave party held in Noida to Jaipur FSL for investigation. In the FSL report, toxins from snakes of the Cobra Krait species were discovered to have been used at the parties.

Yadav was linked to a case in November last year involving the supply and ingestion of snake venom at a Noida rave party. The Drugs Department, the Forest Department, and the Noida Police jointly busted the event and arrested five people identified as Jaikaran, Rahul, Titunath, Narayan, and Ravinath. Some unmanned individuals are also named in the report.

The Noida police had recovered 9 snakes, including 5 cobras from the accused men. The reptiles were reportedly caught from different places and their venom was sold at exorbitant prices.

The Noida police filed an FIR against the social media influencer after his involvement came to light when they questioned the five arrested culprits.

Officials questioned Elvish about all of the recordings and images obtained throughout the investigation. However, the YouTuber disagreed with the charges made against him.

Elvish Yadav has made headlines for the wrong reasons in recent times. Apart from the case against him for using snake venom during rave parties, he was booked by Noida police for allegedly attacking another YouTuber Maxtern over an argument on social media. Maxtern had made some comments after Yadav’s photos and videos surfaced on social media where he was seen hugging and laughing with Hinduphobic self-proclaimed standup comedian Munawar Faruqui.