Sunday, March 17, 2024
HomeNews ReportsNoida Police arrest YouTuber Elvish Yadav in snake venom in rave party case
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Noida Police arrest YouTuber Elvish Yadav in snake venom in rave party case

In a statement, DCP Noida Vidya Sagar Mishra said, "Noida Police arrests YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. He will be presented in the Court today."

OpIndia Staff
Elvish Yadav arrested in snake venom case by Noida Police
YouTuber Elvish Yadav arrested by Nodia Police (Image: Elvish Yadav/Instagram)
9

On 17th March, Nodia police arrested YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in the snake poison case. Last year, an FIR was filed against Yadav by Sector 39 police. He was called for questioning on 17th March in the matter. The police arrested him after questioning, and he will be presented in court. The FIR against Yadav was filed on complaint of a functionary of Menaka Gandhi’s NGO People For Animals.

In a statement, DCP Noida Vidya Sagar Mishra said, “Noida Police arrests YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. He will be presented in the Court today.”

The case against Elvish Yadav so far

Earlier, a major revelation emerged regarding the availability of snake venom at rave parties. Noida Police transferred the concerned samples of the evidence obtained from the rave party held in Noida to Jaipur FSL for investigation. In the FSL report, toxins from snakes of the Cobra Krait species were discovered to have been used at the parties.

Yadav was linked to a case in November last year involving the supply and ingestion of snake venom at a Noida rave party. The Drugs Department, the Forest Department, and the Noida Police jointly busted the event and arrested five people identified as Jaikaran, Rahul, Titunath, Narayan, and Ravinath. Some unmanned individuals are also named in the report.

The Noida police had recovered 9 snakes, including 5 cobras from the accused men. The reptiles were reportedly caught from different places and their venom was sold at exorbitant prices.

The Noida police filed an FIR against the social media influencer after his involvement came to light when they questioned the five arrested culprits.

Officials questioned Elvish about all of the recordings and images obtained throughout the investigation. However, the YouTuber disagreed with the charges made against him.

Elvish Yadav has made headlines for the wrong reasons in recent times. Apart from the case against him for using snake venom during rave parties, he was booked by Noida police for allegedly attacking another YouTuber Maxtern over an argument on social media. Maxtern had made some comments after Yadav’s photos and videos surfaced on social media where he was seen hugging and laughing with Hinduphobic self-proclaimed standup comedian Munawar Faruqui.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Gangster Sukhwinder Singh attacks Punjab Police during a raid in Hoshiarpur, constable Amritpal Singh killed after shot in the chest

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal Governor forms team to study utilisation of lands, earlier grabbed and now recovered from ‘suspended’ TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan

OpIndia Staff -

“Fitness influencers” Rajat Dalal and Rajveer Shishodia agree to fight in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar Police warns them off and assures strict action against any...

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Gulfam kills wife by strangling her after a Moulvi said that they may kill each other over fights for not having a...

OpIndia Staff -

Clash erupts at Gujarat University hostel as Afghan student hits a Hindu youth for questioning namaz in public place, students injured, rooms vandalised

OpIndia Staff -

Congress-ally Indian Union Muslim League protests voting dates in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, says elections on ‘Jummah’ inconveniences Muslims

OpIndia Staff -

ED issues 2 summons to Arvind Kejriwal: 9th summon in excise case and new summon in Jal Board case where AAP is accused of...

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Police detain BJP leader Indranil Khan for protesting, seeking accountability from Mamata Banerjee govt

ANI -

Religious hatred, conversion and illegal foreign funding: FCRA license of Tamil Nadu based Christian missionary group Jesus Redeems suspended

OpIndia Staff -

The battle for Chandranath: How Hindus of Bangladesh are trying to save their Shaktipeeth from Islamists

Dibakar Dutta -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com