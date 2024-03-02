The Kerala state government finds itself grappling with a funds crunch, leading to a delay in the disbursement of salaries for its employees. Initially slated for payment on the first of the month, the salaries are now expected to be credited on 4th March.

The delay in salary distribution can be traced back to the inability to access funds from the Employees Treasury Savings Bank (ETSB) account via traditional banking channels due to the absence of online transaction provisions. This predicament has affected approximately 97,000 employees who were anticipating their payments on schedule.

The current financial strain has resulted in the freezing of the Employees Treasury Savings Bank (ETSB) account, necessitating urgent action to replenish the treasury. Public sector organizations are being called upon to redirect reserves and dividends into the state coffers to mitigate the crisis.

Amidst the mounting frustration among government employees, protests have escalated, with the Secretariat Action Council laying blame on the government’s mismanagement for the delay. Plans for a protest demonstration are in motion, reflecting the growing discontent within the workforce.

While the Treasury Department and the Finance Department have remained tight-lipped, citing technical issues, there are murmurs of dissatisfaction within the affected employee base. Despite the salaries being reflected in their ETSB accounts, access to funds remains elusive, raising suspicions about the government’s transparency in handling the situation.

Some critics have voiced concerns over the government’s motives, alleging a deliberate attempt to mask the severity of the financial crisis by creating the illusion of salary disbursement. Among those affected are employees from critical departments such as Home, Revenue, Treasury, GST, and Secretariat, further exacerbating the impact of the delay.

As the situation unfolds, it underscores the pressing need for transparent financial management and accountability within the Kerala state government, especially concerning the welfare of its employees.