On Saturday (16th March), a confrontation erupted between foreign and local students at the Gujarat University hostel, resulting in damages to laptops, AC units, and other items in room number 23 of the ‘A’ block, as well as to vehicles parked outside. The incident occurred around 10 PM. A police report was filed today at 12:45 AM, based on the complaint filed by the security personnel responsible for the Gujarat University hostel.

Approximately 300 foreign students, hailing from countries such as Afghanistan, Africa, Sri Lanka, and others, reside in the Gujarat University hostel. Among them, 75 are accommodated in the ‘A’ block. On 16th March, some of these students were offering Namaz in an open area in the hostel ground. A group of around 25 Hindu students questioned their choice of location, stating that the ground was a public place and that it was neither a mosque nor a madrasa. In response to this, one Afghan student identified as Harun Afghani rushed forward and slapped a Hindu youth. This altercation quickly escalated into a clash.

Stones were pelted and rooms were vandalised during the clashes, resulting in damages to items and injury of some students.

According to the police, two foreign students – one from Sri Lanka and the other from Kazakhstan – were injured in the altercation. The City Police Commissioner reported that law enforcement arrived at the scene within ten minutes of the incident. He also mentioned that various videos capturing the clash, including the pivotal slap, are currently under scrutiny.

Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police GS Malik said, “Around 300 foreign students study in Gujarat University and around 75 foreign students stay in A Block (Hostel). Yesterday, at around 10:30 pm a group of students were offering Namaz. Around 20-25 people came and asked them why they were offering Namaz here & should instead read it in the Masjid. An argument broke out between them, stones were pelted and their rooms were vandalised by the people who came from outside…Police took swift action & FIR has been registered against 20-25 people…Action will be taken against those involved in this…One person has been identified. Law & order situation is under control now…Two students from Sri Lanka & Tajikistan are admitted to the hospital…”

Investigations have revealed that recently, a wall and stage were unlawfully utilised as an open mosque by foreign students. Arabic script reading ‘Bismillah al-Rahman al-Rahim’ (In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful) was written on the wall, where Namaz was performed by foreign students in groups five times a day.

Congress and AIMIM have voiced their support for the foreign Muslim students involved in the incident. AIMIM chief Owaisi has shared videos from the perspective of the foreign students, escalating the communal undertones. Former Congress MLA Gyasuddin Sheikh has also spoken out in favour of foreign Muslim students.

Officials at the ACP and DCP levels arrived at the Gujarat University hostel, along with the Vice Chancellor of the University. Additionally, nine investigative teams have been assembled to delve into the incident. The Minister of State for Home convened a meeting with the Police Commissioner at the State circuit house to address the matter further.

Students organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad said in a statement, “ABVP demands strict action from Gujarat government and police, in late last night’s incident involving foreign students studying at Gujarat University. Such incidents on the campus raise serious questions about the security arrangements of the campus. ABVP demands strict security arrangements from the Gujarat University administration.”

The Gujarat unit of Bajrang Dal posted from its X handle, “First the truth about the incident that happened in Gujarat University should be seen. The cadres were accompanied by the guard (security guard of campus) and attempted to stop the worshippers from offering namaz in public places. The worshipers got furious and attacked, and then the Hindu community gave its reaction and will continue to do so in the future also.”