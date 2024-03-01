On Friday (1st March), the Indian Overseas Congress stirred the hornet’s nest after it tried to pass off old images of Congress scion Rahul Gandhi as recent pictures from his ‘address’ at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

In a tweet (archive), the official handle of the ‘Indian Overseas Congress’, wrote, “Indian National Congress MP RahulGandhi ji at Cambridge University in conversation with Shruti Kapila.”

“It is indeed a moment of pride that an Indian leader has been invited to address and interact with the students in Cambridge University. We have the father of the Telecom revolution in India Sam Pitroda ji with Rahul Ji,” it further claimed.

Screengrab of the tweet by Indian Overseas Congress

The ‘Indian Overseas Congress’ shrewdly attempted to give the impression that Rahul Gandhi was recently invited by the University of Cambridge.

In order to substantiate its dubious claims, the X (formerly Twitter) handle posted images from May 2022 featuring Rahul Gandhi, Congress-friendly ‘journalist’ Shruti Kapila and Sam Pitroda.

The Indian Overseas Congress attached an image that read ‘India at 75’, clearly highlighting that the year in which the picture was clicked happened to be 2022.

OpIndia also found the complete recording of the event, which was held at the Corpus Christi College of the University of Cambridge on 22nd May 2022, on the official YouTube channel of the Indian National Congress.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi was seen speaking to Shruti Kapila, who had previously suggested the Congress party to hold scripted interviews for maximum impact.

It must be mentioned that the Congress scion has put a halt to his ambitious ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ to travel to the United Kingdom and give lectures at the University of Cambridge, although no proof exists of any official invite from the esteemed varsity.

With growing suspense around Rahul Gandhi’s yet another mysterious foreign visit, the Indian Overseas Congress took it upon itself to share old images and mislead the public into believing that the Congress MP got a grand welcome at the University of Cambridge.

When its bluff was called out on social media, it was quick to delete the tweet without citing any apology or clarification.