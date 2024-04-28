Sunday, April 28, 2024
HomeNews ReportsCongress manifesto promises public work contracts for 'minorties', BJP slams party for Muslim appeasement
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress manifesto promises public work contracts for ‘minorties’, BJP slams party for Muslim appeasement

On Page 8 of its 'Nyay Patra', the Congress party had declared [pdf] to give a 'fair share' of opportunities to minority communities in public work contracts.

OpIndia Staff
Congress manifesto promises public work contracts for 'minorties', BJP slams party for Muslim appeasement
Amit Malviya, Rahul Gandhi enjoying iftar party, images via HT and Zee News
8

On Saturday (27th April), the BJP hit out at the Congress party over its pre-poll promise of awarding public work contracts to people belonging to the ‘minority community’.

In a tweet, BJP national spokesperson Amit Malviya said, “Another gem from Congress manifesto: We will ensure that the minorities receive their fair share of opportunities in education, healthcare, public employment, public works contracts, skill development, sports and cultural activities without discrimination.”

“Just how will Congress ensure that minorities (read Muslims) get fair share in ‘public works contract’? Will there be religious quota along with technical and financial bid?” he pointed out.

The BJP spokesperson added, “Will qualified bidders be overlooked in favour of Muslims? Will Hindus have to become subservient to the minorities, to win a public contract, even if they are competent enough to do so on their own? Isn’t this laying the foundation for ‘Tender Ghotala’?”

“The Congress not only wants to capture the wealth of SCs/STs/OBCs, take over small savings of Hindu women, including gold and their mangalsutra, and distribute it among the minorities but also deny them opportunities to earn a livelihood with dignity. What kind of India does the Congress want to build?” Amit Malviya concluded.

Congress and its problematic manifesto

On Page 8 of its ‘Nyay Patra’, the Congress party had declared [pdf] to give a ‘fair share’ of opportunities to minority communities in public work contracts.

We will ensure that the minorities receive their fair share of opportunities in education, healthcare, public employment, public works contracts, skill development, sports and cultural activities without discrimination,” it had said.

OpIndia had previously reported that the grand-old party is trying to divide the country along caste lines in its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termscongress, bjp, muslim appeasement, manifesto, public works contracts, elections
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Love Jihad in Gwalior: Married Sabir Khan blackmailed a Hindu girl, abducted and held hostage for 3 years, rapes and forced fed beef, pressurised...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Recovered items might have been brought in by the CBI’: Mamata Banerjee casts aspersions on arms seizure in Sandeshkhali

OpIndia Staff -

‘Convert to Islam and marry me, your life will be sorted’: Alfez Khan befriends Hindu girl in college in Indore, threatens to kill her...

OpIndia Staff -

Wakf board claimed 5-star Hotel Marriot in Hyderabad as its property, Telangana High Court quashes petition in the decades-old dispute

OpIndia Staff -

Surpassing Predecessors: ‘Mehengai’ disappears from election campaigns as Inflation in India reduces to the lowest during Narendra Modi’s term among all PMs

Prof. Vidhu Shekhar -

The mystery of ‘Pharaoh’s curse’ solved: Scientists claim they have uncovered the enigma of mystifying King Tutankhamun tomb deaths

Jinit Jain -

Iran says Indians onboard the Israel-linked ‘MSC Aries’ ship will be released soon, had seized the vessel amidst tensions with Israel

OpIndia Staff -

TV Actress Krishna Mukherjee accuses ‘Shubh Shagun’ producer of harassment and threats; producer Kundan Singh denies allegations and promises legal action against her

OpIndia Staff -

Uttarakhand: Shopkeeper Atharuddin sends obscene texts to minor Hindu girl who had gone to his shop for mobile recharge, threatens to abduct her

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Betraying the God for the desire of votes: Smriti Irani on Rahul Gandhi’s anticipated visit to Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com