On Saturday (27th April), the BJP hit out at the Congress party over its pre-poll promise of awarding public work contracts to people belonging to the ‘minority community’.

In a tweet, BJP national spokesperson Amit Malviya said, “Another gem from Congress manifesto: We will ensure that the minorities receive their fair share of opportunities in education, healthcare, public employment, public works contracts, skill development, sports and cultural activities without discrimination.”

“Just how will Congress ensure that minorities (read Muslims) get fair share in ‘public works contract’? Will there be religious quota along with technical and financial bid?” he pointed out.

Just how will… pic.twitter.com/9PwoeDcoGT — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) April 27, 2024

The BJP spokesperson added, “Will qualified bidders be overlooked in favour of Muslims? Will Hindus have to become subservient to the minorities, to win a public contract, even if they are competent enough to do so on their own? Isn’t this laying the foundation for ‘Tender Ghotala’?”

“The Congress not only wants to capture the wealth of SCs/STs/OBCs, take over small savings of Hindu women, including gold and their mangalsutra, and distribute it among the minorities but also deny them opportunities to earn a livelihood with dignity. What kind of India does the Congress want to build?” Amit Malviya concluded.

Congress and its problematic manifesto

On Page 8 of its ‘Nyay Patra’, the Congress party had declared [pdf] to give a ‘fair share’ of opportunities to minority communities in public work contracts.

“We will ensure that the minorities receive their fair share of opportunities in education, healthcare, public employment, public works contracts, skill development, sports and cultural activities without discrimination,” it had said.

OpIndia had previously reported that the grand-old party is trying to divide the country along caste lines in its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.