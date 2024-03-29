Shahrukh Hussain and Nayeem Ansari, also known as Chotu were sentenced to life in prison by a court in the Dumka district of Jharkhand on 28th March (Thursday) for setting Ankita Singh on fire in her sleep. The incident which resulted in the death of the victim happened in the year 2022. According to reports, Shahrukh Hussain was infuriated because the deceased ignored his advances, which is why he along with his aide, burnt her alive.

The accused were also directed to pay a penalty of Rs 1.05 lakh which will be handed over to the deceased’s father, according to public prosecutor Champa Kumar.

The sentence was handed out by Additional District Judge/Special Judge Ramesh Chandra of POCSO, Dumka. After hearing arguments from both parties, the case’s hearing ended on 19th March and the order was reserved.

The city police station case number 200/2022 was registered on the statement of the victim. Sections 302, 307, 326 A, 354, 504, 506, 509, 34, and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were invoked and 51 witnesses testified in court during the expedited trial. Afterwards, the court found both of the culprits guilty in this instance.

Public Prosecutor Champa Kumari stated that after taking into account 51 witnesses and documents, Judge Ramesh Chandra pronounced the accused culpable in this case. According to Section 302 of the IPC, the offenders have been sentenced to life in jail as well as a fine of Rs 25,000 each. There will be an additional year of penalty for nonpayment of the penalty. Section 120B of the IPC imposed a life sentence and an extra fine of Rs 25,000 each for conspiracy to murder. A one-year further term will be enforced if the fine remains unpaid.

Shahrukh Hussain was also found guilty by the judge of intimidating the victim, and Section 506 of the IPC was used to condemn him to two years in prison. In compliance with the POCSO Act, he received a two-year sentence and a Rs. 5000 fine. A three-month jail sentence will be implemented if the amount is not submitted. All the collected money will be given to the family of Ankita Singh.

It may be recalled that on the morning of 23 August 2022, the victim was sleeping in her room when she was burnt alive by two accused named Shahrukh and Naeem. The 17-year-old victim, a student of class 12 had received 90% burns. She was initially brought to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka. She was then transferred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi, where she passed away on 27th August 2022.

The reason behind the heinous act was the perpetrator’s unrequited love. In her severe condition, Ankita Singh reported to the police that Shahrukh Hussain, her neighbour had been harassing her daily. He used to come up to her and ask to be friends. Furthermore, he acquired her phone number and would frequently call her, pleading for her friendship. He threatened to kill the minor when she reprimanded him for his objectionable behaviour. She also informed her father about it.

Heart-rending last statement of Dumka girl Ankita Singh who was set on fire by Shahrukh Hussain surfaces

Days after Ankita’s death, videos of her last words went viral over social media where she could be heard demanding a painful death for the accused who set her on fire. “He should die the way I am dying today,” the Dumka girl had said who breathed her last at 2.30 am on Sunday.