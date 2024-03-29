Friday, March 29, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Remember, the people who belittle women can never be trusted': Kangana Ranaut holds roadshow...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Remember, the people who belittle women can never be trusted’: Kangana Ranaut holds roadshow in Mandi, slams Supriya Shrinate for derogatory comments

Meanwhile, Kangana's mother, Asha Ranaut also criticised Shrinate for using derogatory remarks against her daughter. "They too have daughters at home. If someone speaks like that against their children, how would they feel...I too have that same pain in me...Why should I call out the entire party if one individual is bad? Not everyone is bad," she said.

OpIndia Staff
Kangana Ranaut slams Supriya Shrinate over 'Mandi' comment; says 'people who belittle women will never work for their betterment'
Image- Times Now
10

On Friday (29th March), Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who is now a BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh, held her first public rally and roadshow in Mandi to slam Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for her derogatory comments. On 25th March, Shrinate passed derogatory and misogynist remarks against the actor after the BJP announced her ticket from Mandi Lok Sabha Constituency, which happens to be the actor’s hometown.

“Kya bhav chal raha hai Mandi me koi batayega? (Will someone tell me what the rating system in Mandi is)”, she was quoted as saying. The statement was a crude allusion to prostitution.

Condemning the remarks and slamming the Congress leader who now has been denied a ticket to the Lok Sabha Elections by the party, Ranaut said that people who see women like this can never work for their development. “Jo betiyon ke aur behenho ke bhao lagate hai, woh log aap ke kabhi nahi ho sakte hai, yeh aap yaad rakhiyega (Remember, people who see women like this can never work for your betterment, they can never be trusted),” the actress said while addressing the roadshow today.

“The issue of development is important for us and the direction in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will guide us. We will leave no stone unturned in working in that direction. The people of Mandi will show what is in their hearts,” she said.

Shrinate had posted derogatory comments against Kangana, later claimed somebody else posted on her behalf

Shrinate had posted derogatory, misogynist comments against Kangana Ranaut on Instagram on 25th March after BJP announced the latter a ticket from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The picture created controversy with netizens slamming Shrinate for using offensive and derogatory words for the National Award winning actress.

Supriya Shrinate’s Instagram post which she claimed someone else had posted

The Congress also later denied a ticket to Shrinate from the Maharajganj constituency in Uttar Pradesh, where she was defeated in the 2019 general elections.

After the controversy snowballed, Shrinate, in her defense, said many people have access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts and one of them made the vile post.

Kangana on 29th March slammed Shrinate indirectly and urged the voters to vote only for those persons who respect the dignity of women.

‘She has daughters at home too, how would she feel if someone says such things to her children’: Kangana’s mother

Meanwhile, Kangana’s mother, Asha Ranaut also criticised Shrinate for using derogatory remarks against her daughter. “They too have daughters at home. If someone speaks like that against their children, how would they feel…I too have that same pain in me…Why should I call out the entire party if one individual is bad? Not everyone is bad,” she said.

Kangana Ranaut returned to her home constituency on Friday after meeting with the high command in Delhi. Shortly after, she launched her election campaign with a roadshow. The actor, who campaigns for the BJP in the Mandi constituency, recently spoke out against the Congress during an open session at the Times Now Summit 2024 – India Unstoppable event.

She accused the Congress of encouraging nepotism on Wednesday (27th March), claiming she has a “glorious right-wing personality” and specifically targeting Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

She stated that Congress has “always been an appalling party for me”. She described the opposition party as something she has long opposed throughout her film career. “The Congress has always been a disgusting party for me. The nepotism in the party has been problematic for me because I was a victim of the same system in my (film) industry. I openly opposed it and fought against it. Something was exploiting me: nepotism, groupism, dynastic politics… “I despise this party,” Ranaut stated during the Times Now Summit 2024 – India Unstoppable event.

Ranaut, 37, said she has openly supported the BJP. “Whether I’m a member of the party or not, I’ve always battled for its cause. I’ve investigated every possible avenue. I have always believed that my natural affinity and ideology are with a nationalistic administration. I have a wonderful right-wing personality,” stated the four-time National Award winner.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKangana Ranaut news, Kangana Ranaut Mandi, Kangana roadshow
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Students evacuated from Ukraine by Indian govt pay Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan’s security deposit for Lok Sabha elections

ANI -

Mukhtar Ansari’s wife absconding for a year: Read about Afsa Ansari, who tops the list of UP Police’s ‘lady dons’ and who carries a...

OpIndia Staff -

S***f***r Hindus, I did what I wanted to: Shakir, father of three kids, flees after raping 3-year old in Delhi, lived in a Hindu’s...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Eye opener case for today’s generation’: Bharuch court denies bail to married Adil who posed as bachelor Arya Patel to trap a Hindu girl

OpIndia Staff -

‘Health minister demanding action but file pending with CM for 45 days’: Delhi LG accuses Arvind Kejriwal of inaction in BSA college sexual harassment...

OpIndia Staff -

Congress to fight on 9, RJD on 26: As Congress is reduced to single-digit seats in Bihar, read how it is grasping at the...

Jinit Jain -

“I finally found peace”, says wife of deceased contractor Manna Singh killed by Mukhtar Ansari in 2009, family garlands photo after 14 years

OpIndia Staff -

2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case: 6 accused sentenced to life, 7th accused sent to 4 years jail, slain mafia Atiq Ahmed and...

OpIndia Staff -

Who asked US spokesperson about Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: Bangladeshi politician-journalist Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey, columnist at The Wire, and regularly pushing anti-India content

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Congress leader files complaint against Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami and Niranjan for alleged fake news against CM Siddaramaiah, case registered

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com