On Friday (29th March), Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who is now a BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh, held her first public rally and roadshow in Mandi to slam Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for her derogatory comments. On 25th March, Shrinate passed derogatory and misogynist remarks against the actor after the BJP announced her ticket from Mandi Lok Sabha Constituency, which happens to be the actor’s hometown.

“Kya bhav chal raha hai Mandi me koi batayega? (Will someone tell me what the rating system in Mandi is)”, she was quoted as saying. The statement was a crude allusion to prostitution.

Condemning the remarks and slamming the Congress leader who now has been denied a ticket to the Lok Sabha Elections by the party, Ranaut said that people who see women like this can never work for their development. “Jo betiyon ke aur behenho ke bhao lagate hai, woh log aap ke kabhi nahi ho sakte hai, yeh aap yaad rakhiyega (Remember, people who see women like this can never work for your betterment, they can never be trusted),” the actress said while addressing the roadshow today.

#BREAKING | "Jo betiyon ke aur behenho ke bhao lagate hai, woh log aap ke kabhi nahi ho sakte hai, yeh aap yaad rakhiyega": Kangana tears into Congress and Supriya Shrinate over 'Rate Card' remark



Tune in for the latest updates:

“The issue of development is important for us and the direction in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will guide us. We will leave no stone unturned in working in that direction. The people of Mandi will show what is in their hearts,” she said.

#WATCH | Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Himachal Pradesh: BJP candidate from Mandi and actor Kangana Ranaut addresses people as she conducts a road show here.



She says, "…Don't think that Kangana is a heroine, that she is a star. Consider Kangana your sister, your daughter.… pic.twitter.com/6wcAjBYnCs — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2024

Shrinate had posted derogatory comments against Kangana, later claimed somebody else posted on her behalf

Shrinate had posted derogatory, misogynist comments against Kangana Ranaut on Instagram on 25th March after BJP announced the latter a ticket from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The picture created controversy with netizens slamming Shrinate for using offensive and derogatory words for the National Award winning actress.

Supriya Shrinate’s Instagram post which she claimed someone else had posted

The Congress also later denied a ticket to Shrinate from the Maharajganj constituency in Uttar Pradesh, where she was defeated in the 2019 general elections.

After the controversy snowballed, Shrinate, in her defense, said many people have access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts and one of them made the vile post.

Kangana on 29th March slammed Shrinate indirectly and urged the voters to vote only for those persons who respect the dignity of women.

‘She has daughters at home too, how would she feel if someone says such things to her children’: Kangana’s mother

Meanwhile, Kangana’s mother, Asha Ranaut also criticised Shrinate for using derogatory remarks against her daughter. “They too have daughters at home. If someone speaks like that against their children, how would they feel…I too have that same pain in me…Why should I call out the entire party if one individual is bad? Not everyone is bad,” she said.

#WATCH | Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Asha Ranaut, mother of BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut, speaks on Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's post against her daughter.



She says, "She too has daughters and daughters-in-law at home. If she speaks like that then they should think that if… pic.twitter.com/1fhgV7hTUm — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2024

Kangana Ranaut returned to her home constituency on Friday after meeting with the high command in Delhi. Shortly after, she launched her election campaign with a roadshow. The actor, who campaigns for the BJP in the Mandi constituency, recently spoke out against the Congress during an open session at the Times Now Summit 2024 – India Unstoppable event.

She accused the Congress of encouraging nepotism on Wednesday (27th March), claiming she has a “glorious right-wing personality” and specifically targeting Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

She stated that Congress has “always been an appalling party for me”. She described the opposition party as something she has long opposed throughout her film career. “The Congress has always been a disgusting party for me. The nepotism in the party has been problematic for me because I was a victim of the same system in my (film) industry. I openly opposed it and fought against it. Something was exploiting me: nepotism, groupism, dynastic politics… “I despise this party,” Ranaut stated during the Times Now Summit 2024 – India Unstoppable event.

Ranaut, 37, said she has openly supported the BJP. “Whether I’m a member of the party or not, I’ve always battled for its cause. I’ve investigated every possible avenue. I have always believed that my natural affinity and ideology are with a nationalistic administration. I have a wonderful right-wing personality,” stated the four-time National Award winner.