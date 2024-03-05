Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Rasool booked for threatening to kill PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath if Congress comes to power, had earlier hailed attack on Israel by Saddam Hussein

A police official informed, "Rasool, who made a selfie video on his mobile phone, abused Prime Minister Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath with unintelligible words."

OpIndia Staff
Yogi Adityanath, Mohammed Rasool, PM Modi, images via PTI and the culrpti's Facebook profile
A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against a man named Mohammed Rasool Kaddare for threatening to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Rasool, who is a resident of Rangampet in Yadgir district of Karnataka, reportedly works as a daily wage labourer in Hyderabad.

He had posted a video on his Facebook account wherein he vowed to kill PM Modi and Yogi Adityanatth if the Congress government returned to power at the Centre. The Islamist was seen brandishing a sword in a now-deleted video.

After the video got traction, an FIR was registered against him by the Surpur police under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 505(1)(b) and 25(1)(b) and relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

The cops have initiated a probe into the matter and launched a manhunt to nab him.

While speaking about the matter, the police official informed, “Rasool, who made a selfie video on his mobile phone, abused Prime Minister Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath with unintelligible words.”

OpIndia visited the Facebook profile of Mohammed Rasool Kaddare and found that the contentious video featuring him with a sword and abusing PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath has been deleted.

We stumbled upon a ‘Facebook reel’ uploaded by the Islamist in January this year wherein he was seen hailing slain Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein for attacking the Jewish State of Israel.

JD Rasool hails Mohammed Rasool Kaddare

It must be mentioned that Saddam Hussein launched an attack on Israel in 1991 during the Gulf War. The attack was in response to the international coalition’s efforts to liberate Kuwait, which had been invaded and occupied by Iraq under his regime.

In an attempt to draw Israel into the conflict and fracture the international coalition, Saddam Hussein ordered missile attacks on Israeli cities on 17th January 1991.

Between January 18 and February 25, 1991, a total of 42 Scud missiles were fired by Iraq toward Israel. The missiles were mainly targeted at population centres such as Tel Aviv and Haifa.

Searched termsMohammed Rasool Kaddare, death threats, narendra modi, yogi adityanath, fir, viral video with sword
