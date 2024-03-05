A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against a man named Mohammed Rasool Kaddare for threatening to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Rasool, who is a resident of Rangampet in Yadgir district of Karnataka, reportedly works as a daily wage labourer in Hyderabad.

He had posted a video on his Facebook account wherein he vowed to kill PM Modi and Yogi Adityanatth if the Congress government returned to power at the Centre. The Islamist was seen brandishing a sword in a now-deleted video.

Karnataka | Mohammed Rasool Kaddare posted a video on his social media account where he was seen holding a sword and threatening to kill PM Modi. An FIR under section 505(1)(b), 25(1)(b) of the IPC and Arms Act has been registered against him at Yadgiri's Surpur police station.… pic.twitter.com/EhA3MDwwHt — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2024

After the video got traction, an FIR was registered against him by the Surpur police under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 505(1)(b) and 25(1)(b) and relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

The cops have initiated a probe into the matter and launched a manhunt to nab him.

While speaking about the matter, the police official informed, “Rasool, who made a selfie video on his mobile phone, abused Prime Minister Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath with unintelligible words.”

#BreakingNews: An FIR has been registered against Mohammed Rasool Kaddare at Yadgiri's Surpur police station for threating to kill PM Modi on his social media profile. @reethu_journo shares more with @Sriya_Kundu | #PMModi pic.twitter.com/dGNAK7xcXE — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 5, 2024

OpIndia visited the Facebook profile of Mohammed Rasool Kaddare and found that the contentious video featuring him with a sword and abusing PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath has been deleted.

Screengrab of the Facebook profile of Mohammed Rasool Kaddare

We stumbled upon a ‘Facebook reel’ uploaded by the Islamist in January this year wherein he was seen hailing slain Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein for attacking the Jewish State of Israel.

JD Rasool hails Mohammed Rasool Kaddare

It must be mentioned that Saddam Hussein launched an attack on Israel in 1991 during the Gulf War. The attack was in response to the international coalition’s efforts to liberate Kuwait, which had been invaded and occupied by Iraq under his regime.

In an attempt to draw Israel into the conflict and fracture the international coalition, Saddam Hussein ordered missile attacks on Israeli cities on 17th January 1991.

Between January 18 and February 25, 1991, a total of 42 Scud missiles were fired by Iraq toward Israel. The missiles were mainly targeted at population centres such as Tel Aviv and Haifa.