A shocking case of love jihad and gang rape has come to light in Chirawa of Jhunjhunun in Rajasthan. The victim was abducted from the Mandrella police station area of Jhunjhunu and was taken to Haryana’s Hisar. The accused have been identified as Imran, his brother Anwar and a cleric (Maulvi) among others. Furthermore, Imran forcibly married her in Hisar and held her as a hostage where she was repeatedly sexually assaulted for a few days.

A case has been registered against Imran, Anwar and the cleric at the Mandrella police station. An investigation has been launched into the matter and the girl’s statement was also recorded at Chirawa court on 28th March, reported Zee Rajasthan.

According to the information, the female sold products for a company online and had an Instagram account for the same purpose. The registered First Information Report (FIR) revealed that she received a message from Imran on the social media app who had created his ID under a Hindu name. Initially, he inquired about the products but later began sending her obscene photographs and videos.

Afterwards, he compelled her to send him nudes and explicit videos of herself. He even threatened to defame her in the Mandrella neighbourhood if she refused to comply with his orders. On 12th March he reached there in a car and kidnapped the girl at gunpoint. Anwar and a cleric were also present in the vehicle. The trio knocked her unconscious and took her to an unknown location.

Imran married the girl in a Hindu ceremony at an institution while she was incapacitated after which was imprisoned and subjected to regular sexual abuse at the hands of the accused and two to three other individuals. On 16th March, she took an opportunity and somehow managed to escape from there. She then called her family members who reached Hisar along with cops and eventually found her.

Meanwhile, Advocate Vinod Verma, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Ishan Mishra, Ashok Sharma and others have demanded strict punishment for the perpetrators. Ishan Mishra added that there should be an inquiry into the Mandrella region since there are active gangs that engage in love jihad and religious conversion there.