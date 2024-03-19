In a horrifying case, a Luhiana resident was recently arrested in Canada for allegedly stabbing his wife to death, as reported by Canadian media CBC. According to reports, the accused identified as Jagpreet Singh had arrived in Canada only a week prior to the incident. After stabbing his wife to death, the accused purportedly made a video call to his mother and showed his wife’s dead body over the phone.

The incident took place, a week after Singh reached Canada, on late Friday night (15th March) in Abbotsford, Canada. The deceased victim has been identified as Balwinder Kaur (41) a resident of Mallah village of Jagraon.

According to reports in the Canadian media, “Abbotsford police (AbbyPD) responded to reports of an assault in progress in a home along Wagner Drive on Friday, March 15, around 10:50 pm.” Later, the Police officials found Kaur inside the home with life-threatening stab wounds. Despite efforts by the first responders to save her life, she died because of stab wounds.

CBC News reported that Balwinder Kaur’s husband Jagpreet Singh was charged with second-degree murder in relation to the fatal stabbing. He was arrested on the scene.

Meanwhile, her family said that their daughter was stabbed to death by her husband Jagpreet Singh alias Raju (50). He is a resident of Kanchan Colony, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana. According to the family of the deceased woman, Jagpreet Singh had gone to Canada just a week ago.

Speaking with The Indian Express, her sister, Rajwinder Kaur said, “After stabbing my sister to death, Jagpreet made a video call to his mother back home in Ludhiana and said ‘main ehnu sadaa layi sulaata (I have put her to sleep forever).”

She added that Jagpreet was obsessed with thoughts of reaching Canada, and since Balwinder had reached there, he was forcing and harassing her to arrange his travel at the earliest. The couple also had regular arguments related to finances as Jagpreet had stopped working and was unemployed, the sister of the deceased victim added.

Recalling the harrowing 15th March incident, Rajwinder said that Jagpreet made a video call to his mother in Ludhiana while his son Gurnoor was also around.

According to her, Jagpreet turned the camera towards Balwinder who was lying unconscious, with blood all around. Seeing the blood, everyone on the other side, including his mother, Gurnoor, and other family members started screaming. They asked if Balwinder was alright. Then Jagpreet said, “I have put her to sleep forever.”

Later, the couple’s son Gurnoor informed everyone stating, “Papa ne mummy numaar ditta (our father killed our mother),” as per her aunt Rajwinder.

Demanding justice for her sister, Rajwinder said, “We were not on talking terms with Jagpreet since he had started harassing my sister. Saada taa sab kuch chala gaya (We have lost our everything). We just want the strictest punishment for him now.”

She further told The Indian Express that Balwinder and Jagpreet got married in 2000 and they had two children – a daughter Harnoorpreet Kaur (22) and a son Gurnoor Singh (18).

She stated that their daughter Harnoorpreet had gone to Canada around four years ago on a study visa but she started facing health issues.

Kaur, the deceased victim’s sister, continued, “Then my sister Balwinder went to Canada in 2022 to take care of her daughter. However, since the time she had reached there, her husband was constantly hectoring her to call him to Canada at the earliest. My sister was taking care of all expenses alone as Jagpreet had stopped working. Earlier, he used to work as a driver, but when my sister started sending him money, he stopped working. Balwinder was not only managing the expenses of her daughter’s medical treatment and education alone but also used to send money to Jagpreet. But even then, he was harassing her to call him to Canada.”

According to Rajwinder, her sister worked at a private hospital in Ludhiana to run the household and in Canada, she was working at a store. She had also incurred some debt and borrowed money from her siblings to send her daughter to Canada. However, Jagpreet used to harass her and say that she would have to repay the debt on her own as he won’t contribute to it.