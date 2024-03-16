The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is excavating a site in a small village to uncover India’s oldest temples, which could predate the Gupta period. As per reports, the digging operations are underway in Nachne village on the Katni highway where the experts have identified two mounds.

These excavation sites are reportedly just 30 meters away from two ancient temples: a Gupta-era Parvati temple and the Chaumukhi temple (built by the Kalachuri Dynasty in the 6th-7th centuries CE). Additionally, these historically rich excavation sites are located less than 100 km from Khajuraho.

Speaking with the Times of India, ASI Superintending Archaeologist (Jabalpur circle) Shiva Kant Bajpayee said, “We are carrying out this excavation with the objective of finding the oldest temple in India.”

He added that the excavation work began on 4th March. According to him, it would take 3-4 months to complete the whole excavation process.

Bajpayee told TOI, “The oldest known temples in the country are from the Gupta era (4th to early 6th century CE). The majority of the earliest known temples of the country are in Madhya Pradesh — Temple No. 17 in Sanchi, the Nachne Parvati temple, Tigwa’s Vishnu Temple (in Katni district, 140km away) and Bhumara’s Shiva Temple (50km away, in Satna district). We are conducting these excavations with the hope of finding pre-Gupta-era temples.”

He added, “If we are not able to find it here, we will continue our exploration in the area as it cannot be that only Gupta-era temples exist. There can be temples older than that.”

According to the TOI report, sources with first-hand knowledge of the Nachne excavation site revealed that archaeologists believe what they have found so far indicates the discovery of the upper portion of a temple.

Bajpayee added, “There are eight archaeological mounds there. After seeking all requisite permissions, we have started excavation on two mounds. Both are around two metres in height and spread over 1,000 sqm.”

The Parvati temple was discovered in 1883-84 by Alexander Cunningham, the famed British military engineer. Cunningham is known for his excavations at Sanchi and Sarnath. Indian archaeologist R. D. Banerji visited the site in 1919. Nearly a century later, experts believe the area could uncover India’s oldest temple that would re-write history.