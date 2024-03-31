On Friday (29th March), Mohammad Iddu Mian Ansari from the Motihari district in Bihar committed suicide after killing his wife and children with a sharp weapon.

A day later, his body was found cut into two parts on the railway track. His head and torso were found at different places on the track. Railway police recovered the body from near the Sugauli railway station.

Iddu Ansari killed his wife, 4 daughters and brother-in-law. He killed his second wife and three daughters on Thursday when he was out on bail. 4 years ago he was jailed for killing his daughter from his first wife.

Iddu Ansari killed his wife Afrina Khatoon and three daughters by stabbing them in the neck with a sharp weapon while they were sleeping in their house in Babaria village of Paharpur police station area of the district late on Thursday (28th March) night.

The deceased are identified as Reshma Khatun (age 47), Awrula (age 12), Shabnam (age 10), and Shahzadi (age 9).

The accused Iddu Ansari escaped from the spot after the murder. The police reached the spot and called the forensic team and the dog squad. After the investigation, the police raided several locations to arrest the murderer Iddu Ansari.

Late on Friday evening, Motihari Superintendent of Police Kantesh Mishra announced a reward of Rs 15,000 and appealed to the people that this amount would be given as a reward for giving information about the accused. But later the dead body of the accused was reportedly found at a railway track near the Sugauli railway station.

Sugauli railway station chief Dharmendra Kumar said, “On Friday night, a man died under Danapur Sugauli Intercity train number 15516. An FIR has been registered and a post-mortem has been conducted. The body is yet to be identified. However, according to information received from social media, it is the body of Iddu Ansari of Babaria village of Paharpur police station area. Information has been given to the relatives of Iddu Ansari and the people of the village so that they can visit here and the body can be identified.”

Iddu Ansari worked as a daily wage labourer. He married twice. He had two sons and a daughter from his first wife. He killed his daughter from his first wife a few years ago and was jailed in this case. The first wife died a long ago. Later, he came out on bail. From the second wife, he had five daughters. He killed his second wife and three daughters and then committed suicide. According to reports, he had also killed his brother-in-law.