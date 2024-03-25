A 23-year-old girl who left Islam to adopt Hinduism recently filed a complaint of gang rape against her relatives and a Maulana (Muslim cleric) in Delhi. According to the victim, she had personally witnessed a Maulana raping girls inside a mosque after which she decided to leave Islam. The victim has alleged that her four maternal uncles and a Maulana were among those who gang-raped her. Later, four burqa-clad boys carrying weapons left her naked in Delhi. The incident took place on 13th March 2024. The police registered an FIR on 17th March at the Old Delhi police station regarding this matter.

According to the complaint, the victim is originally from the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh. For the past 3 years, she has been residing in Mumbai where she works as a makeup artist and fashion designer. Her father passed away in 2012 while her mother and twin sister continue to reside in their hometown. After the death of her father, the victim grew up in her maternal uncle’s village, Deeppur, in Moradabad district. During her childhood, she received her education at a Madrasa.

In the complaint, the victim has further stated that her maternal grandfather Anwar Hussain, and maternal uncle Mehboob Ali have around 350 bighas of land in Moradabad. After the death of her maternal grandfather and uncle, the victim’s mother is the heir to this land.

However, her mother’s cousins Imtiyaz, Irfan, Afsar, and Asrar Hussain have been intending to have possession of the ancestral land. According to the complaint, they had kept her mother under their control for nearly 14 years. However, when she found a job in Mumbai, she took her mother with her, rescuing her from their influence nearly nine months ago.

According to the complaint, the victim came to Moradabad on 29th February to get the paperwork for her land. While she was en route to the courthouse, her maternal uncles Imtiyaz, Irfan, Afsar, and Asrar Hussain, kidnapped her. After abducting her, they took her to their village, where they physically assaulted her—kicking, slapping her, and hitting her with a belt. They later took turns to gang-rape the victim.

The complaint further alleges that during the time of her captivity, acquaintances of the four accused uncles, Latif, Maulana Irfan, Haji Asif, Zakir, and others also gang-raped her several times for 2 days.

As per the complaint, while raping her, the accused physically assaulted the victim and hit her where she had inked tattoos of Hindu deities. After gangraping the victim, the accused stripped her naked and made her sit naked on a train bound for Delhi. During her train journey, she was forced to sit naked as four burqa-clad boys accompanied her and they had weapons on them, the complaint alleges.

When the train stopped at Old Delhi, the victim somehow managed to escape from the perpetrators and save her life. On the complaint of the victim, the Delhi Police has taken action against all the accused under sections 376D, 342, 365, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, since the incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, the case has been sent to the Shahzad Nagar police station in the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh for further action.

The girl alleges that there was a conspiracy to kill her by throwing her off the train on the tracks. The victim thanked Lord Krishna for saving her life. OpIndia has accessed the FIR copy filed in this case. While talking to OpIndia, the victim’s lawyer Sangeeta Talwar said that no one has been arrested yet. All the accused are absconding.

Gharwapsi: The victim had adopted Hinduism a year ago

OpIndia has several videos containing the victim’s claims. In one video, the victim claimed that she did Gharwapsi and converted to Hinduism one year ago. She stated that she had personally witnessed the Imam of the Jamiya Masjid located in Naderbagh’s Madiya area supplying girls and raping them. The victim also claimed to have seen many condoms lying at the Imam’s place, and she had even recorded a video of it.

The victim also claims that in that village, instead of cremating the bodies of Hindus after their death, they are buried. In the video, the girl also mentioned that she has filed complaints against illegal activities taking place in the mosque. In one video, the Imam can be heard advocating severe punishment in Islam for those who convert to Hinduism. In another video, the Maulana can be heard urging the victim to repent.