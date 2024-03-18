NDA seat-sharing finalised in Bihar: BJP to contest on 17 seats, JDU 16, and LJP 5

On Monday, the NDA in Bihar finalised a seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to the pact, the BJP is set to contest 17 seats, the JD(U) 16, and the LJP (Ram Vilas) five. Additionally, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) will each vie for one seat.
The NDA coalition in Bihar includes the BJP, JD(U), Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas), Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras’s Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).
In the 2019 elections, the NDA emerged victorious in 39 out of the state’s 40 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP secured 17 seats, JD(U) 16, and the united LJP captured six seats.
On 16th March, the Election Commission of India announced the polling dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The polling will be done in seven phases starting from 16th April 2024. The last phase will be held on 1st June 2024, and the counting will be done on 4th June 2024. Here is a list of state-wise polling dates for constituencies phase-wise.
In Bihar, polling will be done in seven phases.
Phase 1 (19th April 2024)
Aurangabad
Gaya
Nawada
Jamui
Phase 2 (26th April 2024)
Kishanganj
Katihar
Purnia
Bhagalpur
Banka
Phase 3 (7th May 2024)
Jhanjharpur
Supaul
Araria
Madhepura
Khagaria
Phase 4
Darbhanga
Ujiarpur
Samastipur
Begusarai
Munger
Phase 5 (20th May 2024)
Sitamarhi
Madhubani
Muzaffarpur
Saran
Hajipur
Phase 6 (25th May 2024)
Valmiki Nagar
Paschim Champaran
Purvi Champaran
Sheohar
Vaishali
Gopalganj
Siwan
Maharajganj
Phase 7 (1st June 2024)
Nalanda
Patna Sahib
Pataliputra
Arrah
Buxar
Sasaram
Karakat
Jahanabad