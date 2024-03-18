Monday, March 18, 2024
HomeNews ReportsNDA seat-sharing finalised in Bihar: BJP to contest on 17 seats, JDU 16, and...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

NDA seat-sharing finalised in Bihar: BJP to contest on 17 seats, JDU 16, and LJP 5

In the 2019 elections, the NDA emerged victorious in 39 out of the state’s 40 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP secured 17 seats, JD(U) 16, and the united LJP captured six seats.

OpIndia Staff
NDA seat sharing Bihar
NDA finalises seat-sharing arrangement in Bihar (Image Source: ABP)
2

On Monday, the NDA in Bihar finalised a seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to the pact, the BJP is set to contest 17 seats, the JD(U) 16, and the LJP (Ram Vilas) five. Additionally, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) will each vie for one seat.

The NDA coalition in Bihar includes the BJP, JD(U), Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas), Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras’s Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

In the 2019 elections, the NDA emerged victorious in 39 out of the state’s 40 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP secured 17 seats, JD(U) 16, and the united LJP captured six seats.

On 16th March, the Election Commission of India announced the polling dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The polling will be done in seven phases starting from 16th April 2024. The last phase will be held on 1st June 2024, and the counting will be done on 4th June 2024. Here is a list of state-wise polling dates for constituencies phase-wise.

In Bihar, polling will be done in seven phases. 

Phase 1 (19th April 2024)
Aurangabad
Gaya
Nawada
Jamui
Phase 2 (26th April 2024)
Kishanganj
Katihar
Purnia
Bhagalpur
Banka
Phase 3 (7th May 2024)
Jhanjharpur
Supaul
Araria
Madhepura
Khagaria
Phase 4
Darbhanga
Ujiarpur
Samastipur
Begusarai
Munger
Phase 5 (20th May 2024)
Sitamarhi
Madhubani
Muzaffarpur
Saran
Hajipur
Phase 6 (25th May 2024)
Valmiki Nagar 
Paschim Champaran
Purvi Champaran
Sheohar
Vaishali
Gopalganj
Siwan
Maharajganj
Phase 7 (1st June 2024)
Nalanda
Patna Sahib
Pataliputra
Arrah
Buxar
Sasaram
Karakat
Jahanabad

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi’s BJ Nyay Yatra concludes: How it was another Congress drama of sowing division, chaos, and hatred among Indians before elections

Shraddha Pandey -

Electoral Bonds: Megha Engineering which ecosystem alleges has ‘quid pro quo’ ties to BJP, was accused of siphoning off money to Congress, donated to...

OpIndia Staff -

Himachal Pradesh: Supreme Court refuses to stay disqualification of 6 Congress MLAs who cross-voted during RS polls

ANI -

Delhi: Female students complain of sexual harassment by Professor Salim Sheikh, Hindu outfits protest outside Babasaheb Ambedkar Medical College

OpIndia Staff -

Canada: Members of banned pro-Khalistani outfit SFJ rip apart Indian tricolour, raise anti-India slogans in front of Canadian authorities

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah responsible for attack on shopkeeper for playing Hanuman Chalisa, result of ‘appeasement politics’ by Congress – BJP

ANI -

Germany: Two teachers ban non-Muslim fifth graders from drinking water due to 3 Muslim classmates fasting during Ramadan in Frankfurt

OpIndia Staff -

‘Alpha-numeric code just a security feature’: SBI’s response in SC busts far-fetched insinuations by The Quint’s Poonam Agarwal on electoral bonds

Amit Kelkar -

Gujarat: Contractor Mohammad Rafiq torches 12 huts of daily labourers with families inside because they were asking for pending dues

OpIndia Staff -

2024 Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in 6 states, West Bengal DGP also removed to ensure free and fair...

ANI -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com