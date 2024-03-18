NDA seat-sharing finalised in Bihar: BJP to contest on 17 seats, JDU 16, and LJP 5

On Monday, the NDA in Bihar finalised a seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to the pact, the BJP is set to contest 17 seats, the JD(U) 16, and the LJP (Ram Vilas) five. Additionally, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) will each vie for one seat.

The NDA coalition in Bihar includes the BJP, JD(U), Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas), Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras’s Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

In the 2019 elections, the NDA emerged victorious in 39 out of the state’s 40 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP secured 17 seats, JD(U) 16, and the united LJP captured six seats.

On 16th March, the Election Commission of India announced the polling dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The polling will be done in seven phases starting from 16th April 2024. The last phase will be held on 1st June 2024, and the counting will be done on 4th June 2024. Here is a list of state-wise polling dates for constituencies phase-wise.

In Bihar, polling will be done in seven phases.

Phase 1 (19th April 2024)

Aurangabad

Gaya

Nawada

Jamui

Phase 2 (26th April 2024)

Kishanganj

Katihar

Purnia

Bhagalpur

Banka

Phase 3 (7th May 2024)

Jhanjharpur

Supaul

Araria

Madhepura

Khagaria

Phase 4

Darbhanga

Ujiarpur

Samastipur

Begusarai

Munger

Phase 5 (20th May 2024)

Sitamarhi

Madhubani

Muzaffarpur

Saran

Hajipur

Phase 6 (25th May 2024)

Valmiki Nagar

Paschim Champaran

Purvi Champaran

Sheohar

Vaishali

Gopalganj

Siwan

Maharajganj

Phase 7 (1st June 2024)

Nalanda

Patna Sahib

Pataliputra

Arrah

Buxar

Sasaram

Karakat

Jahanabad