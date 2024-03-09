Saturday, March 9, 2024
Rameshwaram cafe blast: NIA releases fresh CCTV visuals of the suspect, seeks help of citizens in identifying him

The NIA released two videos and 4 pictures of the suspect in Rameshwaram cafe blast case seeking the cooperation of citizens to identify him

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), the premier anti-terror probe agency in the country, on Saturday released two videos and pictures of the suspect in Rameshwaram cafe blast case, seeking the cooperation of citizens to identify him.

In a 49-second video released by the NIA, the suspect is seen boarding a BMTC bus.

He is shown further to be getting up from the middle seat he sat on, moving towards the rear end of the vehicle and settling into another seat.

In another nine-second video of the suspect released by the NIA, the suspect, who hasn’t been identified, is seen strolling at a bus stop in Bengaluru.

Releasing CCTV footage, the NIA, in a social media post, urged citizens to identify the suspect.

“NIA seeks citizen cooperation in identifying the suspect linked to the #RameswaramCafeBlastCase. Call 08029510900, 8904241100 or email to [email protected] with any information. Your identity will remain confidential,” the NIA posted from its official X handle on X.

Earlier this week, the NIA announced a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh for anyone who comes forward with information on the suspected bomber in connection with the incident at Rameshwaram cafe.

“NIA announces a cash reward of 10 lakh rupees for information about the bomber in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case of Bengaluru. Informants’ identity will be kept confidential,” the agency posted from its X handle.

The cafe blast case was handed over to the NIA on March 3, following the visit of an NIA team to the blast site.

The cafe in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area was jolted by a low-intensity blast on March 1, leaving several people, who gathered at the popular eatery in the rush hour, injured.

