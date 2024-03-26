Opposition parties are using an age-old litmus test – push the Hindu community because they won’t react anyway – but here is why this is a self-goal for 2024

A Litmus test is no rocket science. Almost all those who were science students in school used this test to check the acidic or alkaline properties of a chemical given for testing.

One definition is that litmus is a water-soluble mixture of different dyes extracted from lichens. It is often absorbed onto filter paper to produce one of the oldest forms of pH indicator, used to test materials for acidity. In an acidic medium, blue litmus paper turns red, while in a basic or alkaline medium, red litmus paper turns blue.

This in a way is the ultimate test to certify the type of chemical you are dealing with, with 100% efficacy.

In the Indian political arena, today the election buzz for general elections is rife. In this context, Litmus paper is in the hands of politicians and ballot paper is in the hands of the public- voters. While, the BJP the ruling party is sure that they will come back to power with a thumping majority- and so do others- the opposition still believes in luck, optimism and the adage – time tested- that ‘in politics nothing is impossible and anything can happen’. It is also widely believed that ‘one week can change things drastically in politics’. These notions do give hope to everyone to contest and dream big of a victory.

But you cannot push your luck in the opposite direction when you are desperate and hope like hell that something will work. Especially when things are very much against you and the wind is blowing in the opposite direction.

The opposition is hellbent on scoring a self-goal – which seemingly has been scored. So, it seems. Let me explain.

In a nation as large and as diversified as India, it is very difficult to connect 1.4 billion people and tie them in one single thread. Politics and religion is one such mix which has given results- electoral victory – in several nations in the long human history. Faith is blind and politicians are mostly not. When reason fails, faith begins is something serious to go by. Therefore, the religio-political thread has often been used with a great amount of success. Faith has a certain longevity which is not easy to explain. Why people worship someone in some way and not another is difficult to fathom.

In India the Hindus are in the majority – almost 80% of the population. They have not been vocal for a very long time and the Hindu faith is largely seen and perceived as peace-loving, ‘you mind your business and I will mind mine’. Seemingly passive.

Culture is also tied very closely to the Dharma and duty in Hinduism. Therefore, religion per se is not a simple chemical like acidic or alkaline in this case which can be put in a beaker and tested with a litmus paper. It is a very strong concoction of several chemicals. Maybe it is a solid rock of Gibraltar or an arctic glacier which is calmly sitting in one place. It can be an iceberg floating at a speed of .7 km per hour on average! Making it look still more docile.

When something looks so cool and inert, you tend to take it lightly- it is a harmless thing or a creature- doesn’t look dangerous. So let us try it out.

They are treating it like laughing gas – aka- Nitrous oxide in a political context which is no laughing matter.

But that is where the problem is. The opposition, and political parties across the country have been constantly nudging this mighty entity and testing for its reactions which were to their satisfaction ‘not much’. It is like a kid nudging a big animal sitting in a park thinking he will never attack him.

I feel they have tested it with litmus paper time and again- yet misinterpreted the colour. Colour of things to come.

Multiple attacks on a community

So much has been said so many times by so many people against so many people of the majority community without much reaction that the opposition political parties are convinced that Hindus can be taken for granted. Attacking Sanatan Dharam, attacking Bhagwan Ram, Ram Mandir sthapna, Sri Krishan, trying to cast a divide and even Bhagwa colour so sacred to the entire continent et al did not invite any wrath! So, carrying on regardless is the way to go for them- they feel they are driving in the right lane.

They compared Sanatana dharma -the oldest belief in the Indian sub-continent- with “dengue” and “malaria” and said that it should not just be opposed, but “eradicated”. “Few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only was the spirit”.

One reason for driving in the wrong lane is that you want to commit suicide or the other reason is to bang your car into the guy coming from the opposite side thinking that you get killed but would cause serious damage to the other car as well. (MAD- Mutual Assured Destruction). Here the first option seems to be right –‘death by litmus’. Anyway, the vehicle coming from the opposite side is a tank and you are driving a Maruti 800. So go try your luck.

BJP has constantly, consciously but surely made the right moves- first they did not react very harshly against them and let them pick up the wrong litmus paper; second they kept on ticking the right boxes to create a victory potion.

‘Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake’, it is said.

The Hindu and cultural resurgence is almost complete- opposition seems to have added to this cause by rampant uncalled-for remarks against peace-loving religion which even the world is acknowledging today.