The forensic analysis of and subsequent confirmation that the slogans raised inside the Karnataka Assembly on 27th February were indeed pro-Pakistan have exposed the Congress and its ecosystem including Alt News and its co-founder Mohammed Zubair.

On 27th February, “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans were raised by Congress leaders inside the Vidhana Soudha following the victory of Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Several clips of the video went viral on social drawing the ire of netizens. Yet, fake news peddler Mohammed Zubair claimed that the slogan was “Nasir Saab Zindabad”.

He posted on X, “It’s ‘Nasir Saab Zindabad’ BJP politicians and their trolls will always hear “Pakistan” because they are used to it. Not just that they’ll always see a Pakistani Flag whenever they come across any green flag.”

However, a report by a forensic laboratory confirmed that the slogans raised were indeed Pakistan Zindabad; the report was denied by Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara who targeted the private laboratory.

Alt News and its co-founder Mohammed Zubair have often been found echoing the sentiments of their compatriots in Pakistan, who in turn aid them in running their fake news against India and Hindus.

Now that the forensic report has exposed Zubair, let’s take a look at the many times that Alt News defended jihadis every time they raised Pakistan Zindabad slogans and even denied that such slogans were raised at all even after being proved wrong in the past too.

24 November 2022

Pakistan Zindabad slogans were raised at a PFI rally in Bhilwara leading to the arrest of the then-district President Abdul Salam Ansari. Propaganda website Alt News had done a fact-check and gave a clean chit to the PFI leader.

Alt News claimed that “SDPI Zindabad” slogans were raised and not Pakistan Zindabad.

Notably, the video of the rally had gone viral on social media. A forensic test of the video was also conducted proving that Pakistan Zindabad was indeed chanted at the rally.

However, Alt News co-founder Pratik Sinha dismissed the scientific report altogether maintaining that the slogan was “SDPI Zindabad”.

15 May 2023

A similar case emerged after Congress won the Karnataka Assembly elections last year. A video of a mob of Congress supporters reportedly from Belagavi Uttar Assembly constituency allegedly shouting Pakistan Zindabad went viral on social media.

In the 27-second-long video, a group of men in skull caps was allegedly heard yelling ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in the presence of the police.

Meanwhile, Zubair courted controversy by ‘quote tweeting’ a video by a user ‘total_woke’ and claiming that the police personnel were asking the mob to not speak against another candidate.

“Lol. The police here says not to speak against other candidate and raise slogans only if your candidate arrives,” he responded to the tweet. Soon after, ‘total_woke’ deleted his tweet.

In the meantime, a report from the Kannada newspaper ‘Prajavani’ emerged. As per the report, the local police acknowledged the allegations about the chanting of pro-Pakistan slogans by a mob of people.

“You intentionally quoted wrong video. Anyway, here is the police statement on the matter,” he tweeted.

Zubair, who had earlier tried to suggest that there was no evidence of contentious sloganeering, was quick to do a u-turn to try and mitigate the blatant unverified news that he was attempting to spread in order to defend Islamists who had potentially raised pro-Pakistan slogans.

A suo motu case was reportedly filed against some Muslim miscreants belonging to the Congress in the case.

26 September 2022

On September 25, the self-proclaimed fact-checking website Alt News again came to rescue Islamists of the Popular Front of India.

As per reports, videos of the protests organized by PFI members in Pune surfaced on social media platforms where they could be heard raising slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’

As the videos got traction on social media, the obvious saviours of Islamists, including Alt News and Newslaundry, came rushing to their rescue.

In their “explanation,” the portal said the slogans were not “Pakistan Zindabad” but “Popular Front Zindabad.” They even targeted those who condemned PFI workers for raising the slogans.

The portal shared a 26-second video and claimed that upon gathering videos from different sources, including journalists on the ground, they “found” that slogans were not “Pakistan Zindabad” but “Popular Front Zindabad.” They also shared a long video version of the protest recorded by Policenama.

OpIndia re-examined the videos, including the video shared by Policenama. There were multiple slogans that were being raised by the protesters. Among those slogans, ‘Nara-e-Takbeer Allah hu Akbar,’ ‘Popular Front Zindabad,’ and others were included.

At the 7:34 timestamp in the video, the slogan ‘Popular Front Zindabad’ can be easily heard. However, following the said slogan, ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ was also raised by the protesters.