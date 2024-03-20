Wednesday, March 20, 2024
HomeNews ReportsPakistan’s Gwadar port under attack, armed assailants open fire, blasts also reported, Balochistan Liberation...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan’s Gwadar port under attack, armed assailants open fire, blasts also reported, Balochistan Liberation Army claims responsibility

Pakistani security forces have killed eight attackers (casualty later updated at seven) in the exchange of gunfire

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan's Gwadar Port attacked, gunfire and blasts reported
Pakistan's Gwadar Port attacked, gunfire and blasts reported (Image Source - Dawn and OpIndia archive)
5

On Wednesday (20th March), Pakistan’s Gwadar port, which falls on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), came under attack with reports of gunfire and blasts. According to Makran Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani, armed assailants forcibly entered the Gwadar Port Authority Complex and opened firing while multiple blasts have also been reported, Pakistani outlet Dawn reported

According to Pakistani media, the armed assailants carried out blasts before opening gunfire. A statement from the United Nations Department for Safety and Security said, “Several explosions followed by continuous firing” were reported during the attack on the complex. It added that the facility hosts several government and paramilitary offices.

Dawn reported that Pakistani security forces have killed eight attackers (casualty later updated at seven) in the exchange of gunfire. Speaking with Dawn, Gwadar SSP Captain (retd) Zohaib Mohsin said, “Eight armed assailants have been successfully gunned down by the police and security forces.” The Pakistani police official added that the firing had completely stopped.

A large contingent of police and security forces had reached the scene when the intense firing was ongoing, port officials said. 

According to Pakistani media reports, the Majeed Brigade of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack on Gwadar port. 

Notably, Gwadar lies in a strategic location as it is close to the Strait of Hormuz, an important route for shipping oil in the Arabian Sea. The seaport is a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship project of Chinese President Xi Jinping. China has invested heavily under its Belt and Road Initiative in mineral-rich Balochistan, including in the development of the Gwadar Port.

However, Balochistan advocacy groups have opposed the development as they view it as an exploitation of their resources by the Chinese and the Pakistani army. Several armed groups seeking liberation from Pakistan have also targeted Chinese assets in the region to derail or completely stop the CPEC project. 

In August last year, armed assailants attacked a convoy of Chinese workers in Gwadar. BLA had also claimed responsibility for that attack. 

Additionally, various ethnic-separatist and terrorist organisations, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Lashkar e-Tayyiba, Lashkar e-Jhangvi, Daesh, and the Balochistan Liberation Front have been active in this region.

Pakistan has experienced an increase in terrorist activities in the past year, particularly in KP and Balochistan following the cessation of the ceasefire between the banned militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and the government in November 2022.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh: Waseem rapes 16-year-old girl in Muzaffarnagar, records and threatens girl to keep quiet, absconds after sharing video online

OpIndia Staff -

Sajid was influenced by ‘upari hawa’: Grandmother of the butcher of Badaun tries to explain why her grandson, who hacked two kids to death,...

OpIndia Staff -

Scientists prepare herbal Gulal for Holi from Kachnar flowers offered at Ram Mandir, Kachnar was state tree of Ayodhya in Treta Yuga

OpIndia Staff -

Badaun double murder: Sajid had asked for money saying his pregnant wife was in hospital, now Sajid’s wife denies being pregnant

OpIndia Staff -

‘CAA will affect Indian Muslims because Hindu refugees will get voting rights’: Indira Jaising’s argument in SC, after spending years advocating for Rohingyas

Siddhi Somani -

Armed with sharp weapons, emotional blackmail of mother, attempt to separate mother from kids. Had Sajid & Javed planned the Badaun murders? Details

OpIndia Staff -

FIR registered against Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje in Madurai for remarks linking Tamil Nadu with Rameshwaram cafe blast

ANI -

‘Systematic invisibilizing of the Muslims’: Rajdeep Sardesai’s veiled tirade against BJP, makes bizarre comparisons between the party and his colony

Rukma Rathore -

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev hospitalised, undergoes emergency brain surgery at Apollo Delhi

OpIndia Staff -

With the inauguration of Statue of Valour by PM Modi, Lachit Borphukan finally gets the much-deserved honour after he was cancelled by ‘historians’

Chandan Panda -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com